John F. Figge
1944 - 2021
BORN
1944
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel
3220 Stone Park Blvd
Sioux City, IA

John F. Figge

Sioux City

John F. Figge, 76, of Sioux City passed away Sunday, Sep. 26, 2021, after a long battle with COPD surrounded by his family at his daughter's home.

A celebration of life memorial will be from 4 to 8 p.m. on Thursday at Country Celebrations, 5606 Hamilton Blvd, with his family in attendance. All who knew John or the family is invited to come have fun and share some great memories. Arrangements are under the direction of Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Online condolences may be directed to meyerbroschapels.com.

John was born the son of John and Centa (Bieber) Figge on Oct. 5, 1944 in Sioux City. He graduated from Heelan High School in 1962. John married Shirley Dirks and was proud to have raised five wonderful children. John and Shirley later divorced.

John retired from the Sioux City Journal after almost 40 years. After his retirement he moved to Alamo, Texas, until his health declined. There are many friends in the Alamo area that John enjoyed his retirement years with, valued tremendously, and had many great times. The family wishes to thank you all.

He was involved with and enjoyed coaching Westside Little League for many years in the late 1970s and through the 1980s where he coached some great teams, great players, and All-Star teams. There were many lifelong friendships from his involvement in Westside Little League and he appreciated everyone. He enjoyed playing cards, going to Casinos and the Hard Rock Casino in Sioux City. John enjoyed bowling in the Plaza leagues and was a great bowler for many years, which included a perfect 300 game.

John is survived by his children, John "Marty" Figge of Sioux City, Brad (Nancy) Figge of Summerlin, Nev., Shelly (Dan) Norton of Sioux City, Brian Figge of Denver, Colo., and TJ Figge of Sioux City; grandchildren, Brandon Figge, Zach Carter, Sam Carter, Tyler Figge, Tori Figge, Nick Norton, and Allie Norton; and great-granddaughter, Zaleigh Carter.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Anthony Figge.


Published by Sioux City Journal on Sep. 29, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
30
Celebration of Life
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Country Celebrations
5606 Hamilton Blvd, IA
Funeral services provided by:
Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
4 Entries
Brian and Family, We´re so sorry to hear the news of your father´s passing. We´re thinking of you and keeping you in our prayers as you go through this difficult time.
Steve and JoAnn Bredar
September 30, 2021
So sorry for your loss. I will keep the family in my thoughts and prayers.
Susan Howard
September 30, 2021
We are so sorry for your loss we remember many happy times at the ball field with John. Our thoughts and prayers are with you
Jim and Linda Prevail
September 29, 2021
Sorry for your loss. Many memories of Sioux City Journal, Plaza Bowl and golfing. John was a great person.
Scott Frink
Friend
September 28, 2021
