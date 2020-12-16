Menu
John W. Galles
FUNERAL HOME
Rohde Funeral Home
101 W 2Nd St
Kingsley, IA

John W. Galles

Kingsley, Iowa

John W. Galles, 83, of Kingsley, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, at a Sioux City hospital.

Memorial Mass will be 10:30 a.m. Monday at St. Michael's Catholic Church in Kingsley. Burial will be at a later date. Visitation will be 4 to 7 p.m. today, with a 7 p.m. Scripture service, at Rohde Funeral Home in Kingsley. Online condolences may be made at www.rohdefh.com.

John W. Galles was born in Kingsley, Iowa, on Nov. 21, 1937, the third child of Roman and Iola Galles. Although he was a good athlete, the only sport he could play in high school was football. His other love was music and he played most brass instruments and sang in various groups.

After he was graduated, he went to Creighton and then to Wayne State College before joining his dad in the grocery business in Kingsley. On June 11, 1962, he and Lois Taphorn were married in St. Martins Catholic Church at Odebolt, Iowa.

After the Galles Market closed, he took a job with Rockower Brothers in their men's clothing department. The family moved to South Carolina and then to Colorado Springs where they lived on Kingsley Drive.

The grocery business was in John's blood and he was hired by HyVee in Algona, Iowa. The family lived in Bancroft until John was moved to the Sioux City store. That brought them to Pierson and then back to Kingsley.

John and Lois had six children and 16 grandchildren. Family was always important to them and they hosted many family gatherings at their large home in Kingsley. Both Taphorn and Galles relatives were the recipients of their hospitality.

John was a great storyteller and loved to reminisce about growing up in Kingsley together with many stories about his time with HyVee. John and Lois attended many ball games; first, their children and then their grandchildren.

For years John announced the high school baseball and softball games and other sporting events. Many people will remember his imitation of Harry Carey as he sang "Take Me Out to the Ball Game." Until walking became difficult, John played golf (acquiring two holes-in-one) with Lois and their sons.

After retiring from HyVee, John was employed as a customer service rep for Gateway in South Dakota. In recent years, he became a courier with a local bank.

John was a member of the Knights of Columbus for over 50 years and was a Fourth Degree Knight. He was active in St. Michael's Catholic Church in Kingsley. He also participated in many activities as a member of the KCACs.

John leaves to mourn his passing, his wife of 58 years, Lois; five children, Mary (Richard Anderson), Maureen (David Hansen), Matt (Tammie), Mike (Jenni) and Misi (Josh Tacke); daughter-in-law, Kristi Galles; together with16 grandchildren; two brothers; and four sisters.

He was preceded in death by his son, Mark.


Published by Sioux City Journal from Dec. 16 to Dec. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
21
Memorial Mass
10:30a.m.
St. Michael's Catholic Church
Kingsley, IA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I'm so sorry Lois my prayers go out to you and your family
Melissa Goodman
December 28, 2020
My deepest sympathy to Lois, Maureen and family.
Manon Thramer
December 21, 2020
So sad to hear about John. We were work out buddies at Mercy and really hit it off. He will be missed. My sympathy to your Family.
Roger Forch
December 19, 2020
Deepest sympathy to you and your family.
Doug & Carol Ryan
December 16, 2020
Lois and family, so sorry to see of John's death. Know that you are close to my heart and with prayers. Love you. ([email protected])
Colane Recker
December 16, 2020
Sending condolences and prayers for Lois and family
Dave & Pat Murdoch
December 16, 2020
