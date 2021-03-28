John McGraw 'Jack' Hardie

Spirit Lake, Iowa, formerly Sioux City

John McGraw "Jack" Hardie, 92, of Spirit Lake and formerly of Sioux City, Le Mars, and Waterloo, died on Friday, Feb. 12, 2021, peacefully at home.

A private family service for Jack and his wife, Jean was held on March 13. Inurnment was in the Kingsley Cemetery. A recording of their service is available at the following link: https://www.3cross.org/jack-jean-hardie-memorial-service/

Jack was born May 24, 1928, in Sioux City, the son of John Pollack and Helen McGraw Hardie. He attended Sioux City schools and graduated from Central High School in 1945 and from Iowa State University in 1950. He served in the US Army 1946-47. He married Jean Waters in 1958. He was employed by Iowa Public Service in engineering and management for 35 years, retiring in 1991 to Lake Okoboji.

Jack was active in activities including football in high school and was a member of Sigma Nu Fraternity at ISU. He was an Eagle Scout and Scout Master. He was President of the Sioux City JayCees. In his work he was active in local, state, regional and national utility groups. He was a member of Rotary in Sioux City, LeMars, Waterloo, and Spirit Lake. He enjoyed his family, friends, golf, fishing, bridge, and outdoor activities.

Jack is survived by his daughters Jill Uland of Kansas City, and Sara Dann (Kirk) of Minneapolis; granddaughter Emily Beemer (Jeramy) and their sons Henry and Jack; nephew Scott Davison (Nicki); niece Barbara Hunt (Paul); children from his first marriage Tom Armstrong (Maribeth), John Armstrong, Cecelia White; five grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.

Jack is preceded in death by his wife Jean; son-in law Mark Uland; grandson Henry Armstrong; father John; mother Helen; brother-in-law Joseph Davison; sister-in-law Joan Davison; and family friends Janice Davison and Tom Brodie.