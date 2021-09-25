To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
I had been wondering how John was as he and Joe spoke on the phone & he said about one to two months ago John knew he was dying. Was anyone with him? So sad. May he rest in the arms of our Lord in peace. My sympathies to Johnny and Sandy. Blessings to both of you. Love Carol and Joe
Carol Kuszewski
October 9, 2021
Just heard the news, and are so sad! We will always remember Uncle John with fond memories-- Rest in Peace! Condolences to Sandy and John!
Marie (Kuszewski) Schafer
Family
September 29, 2021
May Christ´s light shine upon you. May your soul and the souls of all the faithful departed Rest In Peace.
We will miss our talks. You will be forever in our hearts.
Tom and Julie Eakin
Friend
September 28, 2021
Rest in peace, Uncle John.
Judy Welsh and family
Family
September 28, 2021
John, you were an amazing man who was diligent in your affairs. At Church we could always count on you for helping with phone calls, going out to see people in person etc. You and your wife were part of the close knit family Mother Teresa´s Church began as.
Rest In Peace John
Debra Beacom
Other
September 28, 2021
The peace of Christ be with you both, Sandy and Middle John.
-Little John
John Kuszewski
September 27, 2021
My condolences to the family of John Huse,may he rest in peace! Prayers for John and his family.