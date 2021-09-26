John Charles Kinney

Independence, Mo., formerly Sioux City

John Charles Kinney, 69, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, while in Sioux City for his 51st high school reunion.

A Memorial Mass will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, at Holy Cross Parish-Blessed Sacrament Church, 3012 Jackson St., in Sioux City. Burial will be at a later date. Following the service, there will be a luncheon and a time of fellowship at St. Michael's Parish Hall, 2223 Indian Hills Dr. The family will greet friends from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 1, at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel, 3220 Stone Park Blvd. There will be a Vigil Service and Sharing of Memories at 7 p.m. that evening.

John Charles, the son of John F. "Jack" and Virginia A. (Roach) Kinney, was born Aug. 14, 1952, at St. Joseph Hospital in Sioux City. John grew up in Sioux City, and attended Blessed Sacrament Elementary School. He graduated from Heelan High School; then attended Briar Cliff College. John received his law degree from Creighton Law School in Omaha.

John was united in marriage to Mary Pat Hammon, and this union was blessed with three children, Shannon, Jeff and Lindsay. John and Mary Pat divorced in 1996.

John spent the majority of his career as an attorney for several engineering and construction firms, mainly in the Kansas City area.

He was an avid sports fan, always following the Kansas City Royals, Chiefs, and Creighton Blue Jays. In his free time, he played golf and tennis, and enjoyed spending time with his family.

John was always ready to jump in and help friends and family in need, and volunteered for many Kansas City organizations including Operation Breakthrough, Friendship House, and the Parkinson's Foundation. John was a history buff, loved music and movies and had an amazing sense of humor. Most of all, he was kind, compassionate and cared deeply for his friends and family. He will be greatly missed.

John is survived by his former wife, Mary Pat Kinney; their three children and five grandchildren, Shannon Kinney-Duh (Chris) and their children, Kestan, Ashton and Grayson of Shawnee, Kan.; Jeff Kinney of Overland Park, Kan.; and Lindsay Weiss (Matt) and their children, Brynn and Ryder of Overland Park; his second wife, Janice of the Kansas City area; his longtime companion, Gemma Shaw of Independence, Mo.; his nine siblings, Mike Kinney (Rondi) of Omaha, Sue Kinney-Wieland (John) of Omaha, Mary Clouse (Robby) of Council Bluffs, Iowa, Jeanne Buser (Ned) of Omaha, Molly Campbell (Roger) of Bakersfield, Calif., Matt Kinney (LeAnn) of San Angelo, Texas, Teresa Kinney-Miller (Jim) of Arvada, Colo., Steve Kinney (Barb) of Tiffin, Iowa, and Eileen Kinney (Tom) of Longmont, Colo.; and several nieces; nephews; other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; two nephews, Jason Kinney and Christopher John Wieland; and two nieces, Jennifer Campbell-Reta and Wendy Kinney.