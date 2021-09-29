John F. Krapfl

Sioux City

John F. Krapfl, 87, of Sioux City passed away on Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021 at Holy Spirit Retirement Home.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. on Friday at Holy Cross Parish – St. Michael Catholic Church in Sioux City. Burial with military honors will follow at Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. on Thursday at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. There will be a Rosary Service at 4 p.m. and a Vigil Service followed by a Chalice Service at 7 p.m.

John Francis, the son of Ambrose Joseph and Rose (Timmins) Krapfl, was born Nov. 15, 1933, in Sioux City. John grew up in Sioux City and he attended St. Boniface Grade School and Trinity Heights High School. John's class was the first to attend Heelan High School after it was built. Shortly after high school, he entered into the United States Navy and served until his honorable discharge. After returning back to Sioux City, he attended Morningside College.

On Oct. 29, 1955, John married his "heart," Marlana A. Conley, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Sioux City. This union blessed him with five children. John and Marlana raised their family on an acreage just outside of Hinton, Iowa. In later years they made their home in Sioux City. For many years, John worked as a boiler engineer at St. Luke's Hospital. John and Marlana shared 65 incredible years together until her passing on July 12, 2021.

John was full of life, an energetic, passionate man that loved being around people. He was an active member of St. Michael's Catholic Church. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus and the American Legion. John was a Man of Faith and was instrumental in the building of St. Michael's Church. Over the years, he enjoyed raising various animals on his acreage. He and Marlana spent multiple years wintering in Arizona, where he enjoyed his time with new and old friends. Marlana and John were proud 40+ year members of AA where they both had a profound impact on many lives. Above all, John cherished spending time with his family.

He is survived by his children Mark Krapfl of Sioux City, Dana Krapfl of Tacoma, Wash., Pat (Corine) Krapfl of Cedar Park, Texas, Joe (Vickie) Krapfl of Hinton, and Collette (Pat) Ferdig of University Place, Wash.; grandchildren Michael "Hank" Krapfl, Bethany (William) Murillo, Conley Krapfl-Thornton, Shane Pierce, Chad (Ashley) Pierce, Tony (Raquel) Krapfl, Naomi Krapfl, Scott Krapfl, Cassandra Krapfl, Thomas (Madison) Wendt, Brittnie (Stephen) Owen, Lyndsey (Brandon) Wendt, Alex Krapfl, Justine (Anthony) Alexander, Austin Hysell, and Connor Ferdig; 21 great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Margee Krapfl; niece, Katy Krapfl; and nephew, Matt Krapfl.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Marlana; and two siblings Tim and Rosemary Krapfl.