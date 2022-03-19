John Joseph Lerma

Colorado Springs, Colo., formerly Sioux City

John Joseph Lerma, 46, of Colorado Springs and formerly of Sioux City passed away following a lengthy illness on Friday, March 11, 2022.

Services will be 10:30 a.m. on Monday at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel, 3220 Stone Park Blvd., in Sioux City. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery. No visitation is planned.

John Joseph, the son of Theresa Lerma, was born Nov. 10, 1975, in Sioux City. He grew up in Sioux City and graduated from West High School. After graduating, he attended the University of Nebraska Omaha. John lived in Sioux City and worked with his family in their business. He relocated to Colorado Springs after his mom moved there. Together, they co-owned and operated Around The Cloud in Colorado Springs.

John's hobbies included golfing, and he enjoyed hiking and camping in the mountains. In his early years, he enjoyed skateboarding. Above all, he enjoyed spending time with his family and caring for his pets.

John is survived by his mom, Theresa Lerma; aunts and uncles, Patricia Provost, Denise Lerma, Stephanie (Tom) Bata, Nikki Lerma, and Dave Kissinger Sr.; and many cousins, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Rupert and Lucille Lerma; two aunts, Laura Kissinger and Tina Lerma; and two uncles, Chico Lerma and Mondo Lerma.

Pallbearers will be Larry Provost, Ricky Provost, Mondo Kissinger, Kane Trudell, Rocky Kearnes, and Davey Kissinger. Honorary pallbearers will be Tom Bata, Chuck Mercer, Dave Kissinger Sr., Joey Lerma, Tonz Baker, Miquel Baker, Harold Cleveland Jr., Harold Cleveland III, Victor Kearns Jr., Kale Provost, Kobey Trudell, and Gary Starr.