John M. Lund

Sioux City

John M. Lund, 72, of Sioux City passed away Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, at his home, surrounded by his family.

Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 2915 Glenn Ave in Sioux City, with a lunch to follow. Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday at the church. Waterbury Funeral Service of Sioux City is assisting family with arrangements.

John Magel Lund was born on July 31, 1949, in Grand Forks, N.D., the son of Arthur and Leila (Schmitt) Lund. He graduated from Cardinal Muench Seminary in 1967. John went on to further his education at North Dakota State University and North Dakota State School of Science where he met the love of his life, Bette Jesse. They were married Aug. 21, 1970 in Grand Forks and eventually made their home in Sioux City, where they shared 51 wonderful years together (most of the time). It's not funny if we have to explain it to you, John. He worked at Purina Mills as a boiler engineer for 40 plus years.

He enjoyed playing, coaching and watching hockey especially the New York Rangers and was a diehard Minnesota Vikings fan. John and Bette went on ten cruises together where John's favorite part was making friends with everyone he met. He loved trains and collecting model trains and playing the guitar. Since retiring one of his favorite pastimes was watching Fox News day and night and spending time with his cats. He was a jack of all trades and could fix anything as long as you would hold the phone up so he could see. He was a father figure and good friend to many.

John is survived by his wife Bette; son, Jeramy (Jenni) Lund of Kingsley, Iowa; daughter, Shari (Ty) Tadlock of Sioux City; and seven brothers and sisters, David Lund of Manvel, N.D., Laurie (Robert) Fedjie of Casper, Wyo., Nancy Ankeny of Casper, Vickie (Mike) Frietel of Manvel, Peter (Susan) Lund of Grand Forks, N.D., Paul Lund of Manvel, and Michael (Rhonda) Lund of Manvel; six grandchildren Eric of San Diego, Calif., Alexander of Marshall, Minn., Garrett Dekker of Simpson College, Indianola, Iowa, Ashley McQuillen of Sioux City, Marissa (Jake) Wingert of Sioux City, and Taylor Tadlock of Sioux City; numerous great-grandchildren; and his beloved cats Minnie, Missey and Millie.

He is preceded in death by his parents; a brother-in-law, Duncan Ankeny; and two infant sisters, Geanine and Teri.