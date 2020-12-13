John William Marks

Greenfield, Wis.

John William Marks, 61, of Greenfield, Wis., passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020, from dementia and complications of Covid-19. John was the beloved husband of Deborah Lynn Craft-Marks and beloved dog dad of Tegan and Genie.

Visitation will be 3 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 20, at Prasser-Kleczka Funeral Home, 6080 South 27th Street, Milwaukee, Wis. Services will be 10 a.m. Monday, Dec. 21, at St. James Catholic Church, 7219 South 27th Street, Franklin, Wis.

John was born July 16, 1959, in Milwaukee, to the late John Herman Marks and the late Lorayne Ione (nee Moore) Marks. He met Deborah on a blind date on Oct. 30, 1982; they were married May 28, 1988, in Elk Point, S.D.

John graduated from Urbandale (Iowa) High School in 1977. He received his Associate of Arts degree with an emphasis in psychology and sociology from Des Moines Area Community College in May 1980.

He previously worked as an independent contractor for the real estate division at the U.S. Postal Service, and as a legal process server. He stopped working in 1993 to become a full-time caregiver for his father until his father's death in 2011.

John developed dementia symptoms after he suffered a traumatic brain injury caused by a fall down the stairs in 2017.

His family would like to extend its gratitude to all of the staff at his care facility, Autumn Leaves of Franklin, as well as to Brighton Hospice and Dr. Sussy King.

John was an avid photographer and dog lover. He was a devoted fan of the Beatles, the Rolling Stones, the Monkees, ABBA, Roxette, Blondie, and British music from the 1960s and 1980s. He loved Monty Python, Fry & Laurie, the Marx Brothers, "Poldark," "Doctor Who" (especially the Third Doctor), ghost-hunting shows, and British television and films in general.

In addition to his wife and his puppies, John is survived by his brother-in-law, Ronald J. (Heidi) Craft of Hawarden, Iowa; Rosalie A. (Rick) Andersen of Sioux City, Iowa; uncle, Ralph C. (Sandra) Craft of Williamsburg, Va.; aunt, Linda J. Craft of Sioux City; as well as nieces, Tiffiny A. (Dave Wood) Craft, Sherril L. (Geoff Jeffords) Craft, Fawn A. (Andrew Scott) Westbrook, and Geno L. (Brenden Witt) Andersen, all of Sioux City. He is also survived by nephews, Daniel R. (Shayla) Craft of Fort Lee, Virginia, and Ronald Ross (Becky) Craft of Bloomington, Ind.; cousins, Paul E. (Amy Simon) Craft of Sioux City, Jerine L. (Kevin) Kroll of Hinton, Iowa, Ronald E. (Patti) Craft, Jr. of Richland, Wash.; Jodette I. (Richard) Tindell of West Richland, Wash.; and Ross (Mandy) Craft of Williamsburg, Va.; in addition to special friends, Dennis Klobnak, Tim Owen, John and Maryann Galvin, Lynne Ramsey-Merritt and James Merritt, Brian and Christine Dunn, & Tom and Geri Foster; and other friends and family.

John was preceded in death by his parents; his half-sister, Lorna Loomis; father-in-law, Ross C. Craft; mother-in-law, Norma A. Craft; brother-in-law, Ralph A. Craft; uncle, Ronald E. Craft Sr.; and beloved dogs Purusha and Pertwee.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in John's name to the Wisconsin Humane Society or to any preferred animal rescue organization.