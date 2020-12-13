Menu
John William Marks
FUNERAL HOME
Prasser-Kleczka Funeral Home
6080 South 27th Street
Milwaukee, WI

John William Marks

Greenfield, Wis.

John William Marks, 61, of Greenfield, Wis., passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020, from dementia and complications of Covid-19. John was the beloved husband of Deborah Lynn Craft-Marks and beloved dog dad of Tegan and Genie.

Visitation will be 3 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 20, at Prasser-Kleczka Funeral Home, 6080 South 27th Street, Milwaukee, Wis. Services will be 10 a.m. Monday, Dec. 21, at St. James Catholic Church, 7219 South 27th Street, Franklin, Wis.

John was born July 16, 1959, in Milwaukee, to the late John Herman Marks and the late Lorayne Ione (nee Moore) Marks. He met Deborah on a blind date on Oct. 30, 1982; they were married May 28, 1988, in Elk Point, S.D.

John graduated from Urbandale (Iowa) High School in 1977. He received his Associate of Arts degree with an emphasis in psychology and sociology from Des Moines Area Community College in May 1980.

He previously worked as an independent contractor for the real estate division at the U.S. Postal Service, and as a legal process server. He stopped working in 1993 to become a full-time caregiver for his father until his father's death in 2011.

John developed dementia symptoms after he suffered a traumatic brain injury caused by a fall down the stairs in 2017.

His family would like to extend its gratitude to all of the staff at his care facility, Autumn Leaves of Franklin, as well as to Brighton Hospice and Dr. Sussy King.

John was an avid photographer and dog lover. He was a devoted fan of the Beatles, the Rolling Stones, the Monkees, ABBA, Roxette, Blondie, and British music from the 1960s and 1980s. He loved Monty Python, Fry & Laurie, the Marx Brothers, "Poldark," "Doctor Who" (especially the Third Doctor), ghost-hunting shows, and British television and films in general.

In addition to his wife and his puppies, John is survived by his brother-in-law, Ronald J. (Heidi) Craft of Hawarden, Iowa; Rosalie A. (Rick) Andersen of Sioux City, Iowa; uncle, Ralph C. (Sandra) Craft of Williamsburg, Va.; aunt, Linda J. Craft of Sioux City; as well as nieces, Tiffiny A. (Dave Wood) Craft, Sherril L. (Geoff Jeffords) Craft, Fawn A. (Andrew Scott) Westbrook, and Geno L. (Brenden Witt) Andersen, all of Sioux City. He is also survived by nephews, Daniel R. (Shayla) Craft of Fort Lee, Virginia, and Ronald Ross (Becky) Craft of Bloomington, Ind.; cousins, Paul E. (Amy Simon) Craft of Sioux City, Jerine L. (Kevin) Kroll of Hinton, Iowa, Ronald E. (Patti) Craft, Jr. of Richland, Wash.; Jodette I. (Richard) Tindell of West Richland, Wash.; and Ross (Mandy) Craft of Williamsburg, Va.; in addition to special friends, Dennis Klobnak, Tim Owen, John and Maryann Galvin, Lynne Ramsey-Merritt and James Merritt, Brian and Christine Dunn, & Tom and Geri Foster; and other friends and family.

John was preceded in death by his parents; his half-sister, Lorna Loomis; father-in-law, Ross C. Craft; mother-in-law, Norma A. Craft; brother-in-law, Ralph A. Craft; uncle, Ronald E. Craft Sr.; and beloved dogs Purusha and Pertwee.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in John's name to the Wisconsin Humane Society or to any preferred animal rescue organization.


Published by Sioux City Journal on Dec. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
20
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Prasser-Kleczka Funeral Home
6080 South 27th Street, Milwaukee, WI
Dec
21
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
ST. JAMES CATHOLIC CHURCH
7219 South 27th Street, Franklin, WI
Funeral services provided by:
Prasser-Kleczka Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
3 Entries
I knew John from his days in Iowa. He was always incredibly curious, and loyal to his friends. I am very sad to learn of John's passing--I was truly hoping we would reconnect someday. When I think of John, I think of his dark and wavy hair.
James M. Lenahan
November 18, 2021
I'll never forget the fun we had at Tuckaway Heights apartments! I was still a baby, just turning 18. We had a crazy party one night that led to a shaving cream fight, followed by jumping the fence to the pool, going for a late night swim to remove the shaving cream, getting caught, and Larry and I being evicted. It was well worth it! That was one hell of a great party!
I will always remember your dark, thick, wavy hair, love for the Beatles, Monkees, Rolling Stones, and your keen ability of talking with a British accent at any given time. And lastly, and most importantly, your incredible love to Deb and the dogs.
You could brighten a room in 10 seconds with your outgoing personality and comical sense of humor. I rarely saw you sad. You lifted spirits when you entered a room.
I will truly miss you, John.
Deborah Pagelsdorf
Friend
December 17, 2020
I always loved your hair John. I’m sure happy I got to know you.
Peggy E Koszalka
Acquaintance
December 13, 2020
