John "Leo" Merchant
1939 - 2021
BORN
1939
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel
3220 Stone Park Blvd
Sioux City, IA

John 'Leo' Merchant

South Sioux City

John "Leo" Merchant, 82, of South Sioux City passed away Tuesday, March 9, 2021, at home, surrounded by his family.

A funeral mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Jackson, Neb. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. today, with a prayer service at 7 p.m., at Mohr & Becker Hunt Funeral home. Burial will be at St. Michael's Cemetery. Online condolences may be made to www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Leo was born on March 1, 1939, in Jackson to Edward and Mary "Mayme" (Hodgins) Merchant, where he grew up on the family farm. He enlisted in the United States Air National Guard on Jan. 18, 1958. He was united in marriage to Sheryle Stevens on June 14, 1958, in South Sioux City. To this union four children were born.

Leo began working for CB&Q Railroad in 1962, which later became Burlington Northern Railroad. He continued to work there until retiring in 1990. Leo also owned Merchant's Welding/Carrie's Muffler and Self-Storage in South Sioux City.

He was curious, creative, and hard-working his entire life. You could always find Leo at "The Shop" fixing and inventing new things daily. His numerous skills were greatly admired by family and friends. His kind-hearted personality touched the lives of many. Leo's many hobbies included building his stock car, collecting and working on classic cars, camping, sharing stories, and training the family pets.

He is survived by his wife Sheryle Merchant of South Sioux City; children Scott (Celeste) Merchant of South Sioux City, Carrie (Mark) Closter of South Sioux City, and Chad (Traci) Merchant of Dakota Dunes; grandchildren Justin, Anna, Trey, Rhett, Jordan, Hannah, Christian, and Ava; great-grandchildren Alaire, Stella, Molly, Dylan, and Rocco; and a sister, Mary (David) Barnes of Omaha, Neb.

He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers Raymond and Tim; sister Shirley; and son Craig Merchant.


Published by Sioux City Journal from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
13
Funeral Mass
10:30a.m.
St. Patrick Catholic Church
Jackson, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
4 Entries
Our deepest sympathy. Leo was truly an outstanding individual and will be missed by everyone that he touched in his life.
Terry & Jean DeRoin
March 13, 2021
My deepest condolences
Joseph Franke
March 11, 2021
Sorry for your loss
Rita and Randy Houska
March 11, 2021
Beller Distributing
March 11, 2021
Showing 1 - 4 of 4 results