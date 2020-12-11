Menu
John C. Pfaffle
1960 - 2020
BORN
1960
DIED
2020

John C. Pfaffle

Omaha, Neb., formerly Sioux City

John C. (Jack) Pfaffle, 59, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020 at CHI Lakeside Hospital in Omaha, after a long illness that he fought with strength, courage and fortitude.

There will be a private ceremony and burial for family and close friends.

Jack was born in Sioux City on Dec. 13, 1960 to Dolores and William Pfaffle and was the youngest of four children.

Jack attended Bishop Heelan High School in Sioux City and always let it be known that he was immensely proud to be known as a former Crusader! In his toughest of times throughout his illness, he would say, "I need to fight like a Crusader."

After high school he attended Briar Cliff University in Sioux City where he received a degree in Business.

He has been employed at US Bank in Omaha for the past few years as a mortgage lender where he was well liked and very proud to be a member of their dynamic team.

Jack had a strong relationship with his family and close friends his entire life. When his name was mentioned, everyone would smile, then laugh, and then they were compelled to tell a story or two which resulted in an eruption of laughter. His quick wit was not lost on anyone.

Jack lived in the moment, to the fullest, and was always considered to be the life of the party. He never sought out a good time, he WAS the good time!

Jack was decent and kind to all he met and those he knew. He was known to have one of the biggest hearts, and his compassion, empathy, and generosity for other people and animals was unmatched.

Jack first met Susan Streck in high school. They were reunited years later and she was the love of his life. They created many precious memories with family, friends and enjoyed their travels together along with making a home with their two cats and their beloved Jack Russell Terrier "Snerdly Alan."

He is survived by his loving soulmate Susan Streck; his brother William, wife Barb (Nelson) Pfaffle, and nieces Kathie and Lauren Pfaffle; his sister Linda (Pfaffle) Florke, husband Kelly Florke, nephew Chad Florke, and nieces Michelle (Florke) Herr and Katie (Florke) Wendel.

Jack is preceded in death by his father William; mother Dolores; and sister Suzanne Tompkins.

In lieu of flowers please send any memorial gifts in Jack's name to the American Diabetes Association online at their website: diabetes.org/donate.


Published by Sioux City Journal on Dec. 11, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Jack was a super special person . I will always remember him and his spirit of fun and laughter .
Tracy Jones
December 14, 2020
Jack and happy 60th birthday. You always kept us entertained and laughing. I can only imagine what craziness you and your new angel friends are up to now.......Rest in Peace my friend.
Dan Duffy
December 13, 2020
We are sorry about your loss of Jack. It sounds like he was quite the character and provided you with many great memories! You are in our thoughts and prayers. Peace.
David and Michele McDevitt
December 13, 2020
Deepest sympathy to you, Sue, and Linda and the entire family. Our prayers are with you, Jack was such a fun, great guy.
Tracy (Graser) Salmon
December 12, 2020
Rest In Peace my dear friend!
I’ll miss your jokes, smirks, and quick come backs.❤
Always,
Stutly, Doobie-wah.
Debbie
Debbie “Myers” Moran
Friend
December 11, 2020
Linda, Bill, and families. So sorry for the loss of your brother, Jack. Kim always talked how great a guy he was. Prayers for everyone and God Bless you.
Colleen
December 11, 2020
Jack,you will be missed by everyone you touched in this life. I will cherish every memory of the time we spent together.
Kim Steele
December 11, 2020
Ryan Millage
December 11, 2020
Ryan Millage
December 11, 2020
Going to miss you Buddy Always talking Iowa vs Iowa State Who is going back to SC and bring back El Fredo´s Pizza I´ll get the pizza buddy! Love Gator
Ryan Millage
December 11, 2020
RIP Ned Racine
Douglas Keleher
December 11, 2020
