John R. Hendrix

Sioux City

John R. Hendrix, 94, of Sioux City, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020.

No services will be held per John's wishes. Arrangements are under the direction of Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel.

John was born Jan. 22,1926, in Elora, Tenn.; he was the son of John S. and Myrtle (Smith) Hendrix. John grew up in Tennessee and left home at the age of 17 to work in a shipyard in Georgia. He wanted to learn how to be a sheet metal mechanic.

In April of 1944, John was drafted at the age of 18 into the U.S. Navy. He was assigned to the U.S.S. Kidd, a destroyer. John was in the Philippine Islands and took part in the Battle of Leyte Gulf, one of the largest naval battles of World War II.

After his discharge, John went to Odessa, Texas, where he drove trucks.

John moved to Sioux City in 1964. He continued trucking for 36 years before retiring. John was a long time member of the Teamsters Union.

After his retirement, John helped sponsor dances at the Senior Center in Sioux City for 17 years.

Survivors include five children, John Sidney Hendrix (Mimi) of San Diego, Calif., John R. O'Kane of San Pedro, Calif., James D. O'Kane, Susanne O'Kane and Rosanne McNertney, all of Sioux City; eight grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.