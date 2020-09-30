Menu
John R. Woodside
1932 - 2020
BORN
1932
DIED
2020

John R. Woodside

Burlington, Iowa

John Robert "Bobby" Woodside, 88, of Burlington, died at 11 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, at the Great River Hospice House in West Burlington.

Services will be 10 a.m. Thursday at Parkside First Baptist Church, with Bill Price officiating. Graveside services will be 3 p.m. Thursday in Mt. Aararat Cemetery. Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m. today at Prugh-Thielen Funeral Home in Burlington. A photo tribute can be viewed and condolences can be sent to the family by visiting John's obituary at www.prughfuneral.com.

Born on May 25, 1932, in New London, Iowa, Bobby was the son of John Henry and Pearl E. (Weldon) Woodside.

He married Janace Paxson on Dec. 9, 1951. They later divorced. On Dec. 30, 1982, he married Patricia Anne VanLandingham Espy in Burlington.

He worked for Aldi Foods, IAAP and retired from Burlington Northern Santa Fe after 43 years.

Bobby enjoyed spending his time outdoors. He was an avid gardener and enjoyed many hours working in his flower and vegetable gardens. He loved to travel and go camping. He loved to fish and spending time at the family's river cabin on the Iowa River by Wapello. Bobby also liked to play horseshoes, go bowling and listen to music. In high school, he lettered in gymnastics on the parallel bars. He was a member of Parkside First Baptist Church. He worked for many years at the Eagle's Club.

Survivors include his wife, Patty of Burlington; two sons, Robert Wayne (Wendy) Woodside of Burlington, and Warren Earl Woodside (Sue) of Sioux City; one daughter, Cynthia S. Woodside of Sioux City; one sister, Patricia (Robert) Dameron of Burlington; one stepson, Randy Espy (Angela) of Burlington; 10 grandchildren, Stacie, K.C., Charlene, Jacquelyn, Earl Scott, Chris, Kevin, Seth, Randah, and Zofia; 16 great-grandchildren, Whitney, Austin, Hayden, Dylan, Avery, Noah, Mercedes, Sarah, Stephanie, Shawn, Tamera, Kellci, Miranda, Brayden, Emma, and Hannah; and four great-great-grandsons.

He was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Everett Crabe; two sisters, Arlene Wilson, and Helen Stutzman; one stepdaughter, Paula Espy; and one great-great-granddaughter, Wynleigh.

A memorial has been established to Parkside First Baptist Church.


Published by Sioux City Journal on Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
30
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Prugh-Thielen Funeral Home & Crematory
3940 Division St, Burlington, IA 52601
Oct
1
Service
10:00a.m.
Parkside First Baptist Church
Oct
1
Graveside service
3:00p.m.
Mt. Aararat Cemetery
