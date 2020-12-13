Menu
Dr. John S. Sinnott
1940 - 2020
BORN
1940
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Christensen-Van Houten Funeral Homes
321 2nd Street
Ida Grove, IA

Dr. John S. Sinnott

Ida Grove, Iowa

80, died Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020. Private Family Vigil Service: Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Ida Grove. Celebration of Life: at a later date. Christensen-Van Houten Funeral Home.


Published by Sioux City Journal on Dec. 13, 2020.
Funeral services provided by:
Christensen-Van Houten Funeral Homes
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always. Thank you Dr. SInnott, you were the most caring and humble doctor that I had ever seen. You were wonderful. I will miss you . Thanks to you my health is much better. I will always remember you. Your patient from Orlando, Florida. Ana Baez
ANA BAEZ
December 27, 2020
So sorry to hear of his passing. I was one of his arthritis patients. I feel he made my life livable. Thanks for giving us an alternative.
Ronald Maurer
December 14, 2020
