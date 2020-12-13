To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Christensen-Van Houten Funeral Homes
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Christensen-Van Houten Funeral Homes.
2 Entries
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always. Thank you Dr. SInnott, you were the most caring and humble doctor that I had ever seen. You were wonderful. I will miss you . Thanks to you my health is much better. I will always remember you. Your patient from Orlando, Florida. Ana Baez
ANA BAEZ
December 27, 2020
So sorry to hear of his passing. I was one of his arthritis patients. I feel he made my life livable. Thanks for giving us an alternative.