John T. Kisling

Springfield, Mo., formerly Sioux City

John T. Kisling, 85, of Springfield, formerly of Sioux City, passed peacefully from this life on Nov. 1, 2020.

John was born on July 29, 1935, in Alliance, Neb., to Peter and Gertrude Kisling. The family moved to Sioux City when he was young. After graduating from Central High School in 1953, he joined the U.S. Army where he served honorably.

Upon return, he met the love of his life, Mary Katherine Kiley. They married in 1961. The greatest gift they gave their four children was their constant and unwavering love for each other. He worked many years for the Iowa Department of Transportation maintaining the rest areas on I-29 near the airport.

He enjoyed camping, working on his vehicles, and socializing with many friends. In 1998, he and Mary retired to Springfield.

Those left to cherish his memory are Mary, his wife of nearly 59 years; Mark (Jo) Kisling of Sioux City, Robert (Julie) Kisling of Traverse City, Mich., Kevin (Carol) Kisling of Ames, Iowa, and Lisa (Greg) Thomson of Willard, Mo. Grandchildren include Connor (Heather) Kisling, Kyle Kisling, Carson Kisling, Madison Kisling, Kiley Kisling, Kale Kisling, and Michael Kisling as well as great-grandson, Kaiden Kisling. Also special to him are sisters-in-law, Ida Kisling and Jeannie Kiley; and brother-in-law, Thomas (Katherine) Kiley.

Those preceding him in death are his parents; brother, Robert Kisling; brother-in-law, Richard Kiley; and nephew, Ronald Kisling.

Special thanks to the staff and employees of The Gardens Assisted Living Community in Springfield for all of their caring and love shown to John.