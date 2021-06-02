John James Turkleson

Sioux City

John James Turkleson, 55, of Sioux City, passed away on Sunday, May 30, 2021.

Graveside services will be 11 a.m. Monday, June 7, at Memorial Park Cemetery.

John was born on Aug. 31, 1965, to Donald and Sandra (Rasmussen) Turkleson in Sioux City.

John loved unconditionally, especially his three children.

Those left to cherish his memory are his three children, Brandi (Pete Thompson) Turkleson, Brooke (Thomas) Hindman, and Troy (Hailey) Turkleson; his grandchildren Jaxon, Parker and Hadley Turkleson, Rowan and Bodhi Hindman; his sister, Linda (Rick) Haire; his partner, Marla; and many relatives and friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents; brother, Bill; and grandparents.

Memorials may be made to his children in care of Waterbury Funeral Home in Sergeant Bluff, Iowa.