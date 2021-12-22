Menu
JoLene Ann Currie
FUNERAL HOME
Roper and Sons
4300 O Street
Lincoln, NE

JoLene Ann Currie

Lincoln, Neb.

JoLene Ann Currie, 67, of Lincoln passed into the arms of Jesus, her Lord and Savior, on Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021.

Services will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday at Temple Baptist Church, 4940 Randolph Street, Lincoln. Burial will be at 3 p.m. on Thursday in Little Sioux Township Cemetery, Smithland, Iowa. Visitation with family present will be from 3:30 to 6 p.m. today at Roper and Sons Midtown Chapel, 4300 O Street. Condolences may be made online at Roperandsons.com

JoLene was born October 6, 1954, in Mapleton, Iowa, to Eugene and Janet (King) Summers. She was a preschool teacher and later a secretary/office manager for Temple Baptist Church. She was a member of Temple Baptist Church and TOPS group. She loved holding her grandchildren and listening to the baby giggles. She was the bride to Dwayne for 44 wonderful years. She found joy in serving others and always finding the humorous side of life.

She is survived by her husband, Dwayne; children Matthew Currie, and Emily (Thomas) Wilson, all of Lincoln, and Daniel (Kinzi) Currie, and Andrew (Megan) Currie, all of Houston, Texas; grandchildren Olivia, Owen, Caleb, Mason, Parker, Abby Kate, Zander, and London; and sister Brenda (Al) White of Dalton, Ga.

She was preceded in death by her parents; sister Carmen Elliott; and brother Gene Summers.

Memorials may be directed to Whispering Cedars Baptist Camp, 49794 N. 320 Ave., Genoa, NE 68640.


Published by Sioux City Journal on Dec. 22, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
22
Visitation
3:30p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Roper and Sons
4300 O Street, Lincoln, NE
Dec
23
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Temple Baptist Church
4940 Randolph Street, NE
Dec
23
Burial
3:00p.m.
Little Sioux Township Cemetery
Smithland, IA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I remember JoLene's happy smile in high school, and how fun she was to be with. Praise God for the way she has been a blessing to others in her life. May the Lord comfort you now, and in the many days ahead.
Beth Lamb
December 23, 2021
My memories go back when Dwayne taught at Grandview Park Baptist School. Jolene would come around often with 1, 2, 3, or 4 of the children. My favorite memory is when Donna Roland had over all the "Nebraska" people for a Nebraska Bowl game. We always had such a good time. (So sorry that Nebraska hasn't had to many bowl opportunities lately.) I am so sorry for your loss.
Susan Ustohal Dawson
Work
December 22, 2021
Our memories go back to being members of the young married class at GBC. We sure had some fun times. Jo was always ready to join in something that we could have a good laugh about. Also meeting at camp in the summers and ladies retreat in the fall. Youth retreats etc. Whether we were sponsors,counselors, health aids or Cooks, there was always a good time of fellowship around the throne of God. Where JoLene is now sitting at Jesus feet.
David & Vickie Philips
Friend
December 22, 2021
So sorry to learn of JoLene's passing. We have enjoyed the years of knowing you two and working with you. We will be remembering you in our prayers.
Nora Penenger and Milt Penenger
Work
December 22, 2021
USALCO Houston Plant
December 22, 2021
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived. You will be missed and we all loved your sense of humor! Class of '72 classmate. r.i.p.
Paula Jo Carroll
School
December 22, 2021
Jolene was such a kind and generous woman. I knew her from TOPS group, and she always was supportive and thoughtful to everyone. Jolene never spoke an unkind word about anyone and always had a smile on her face. Jolene loved her family and always lite up the room when she spoke about the kids. Heaven will have one more angel with Jolene.
Joan Mertz
Friend
December 21, 2021
USALCO, LLC
December 21, 2021
Jolene was a High School friend. I have fond memories of her. May she rest in peace in Jesus´s warm embrace.
Nancy Purgett Bollin
Friend
December 21, 2021
The Altizer Family
December 21, 2021
We were shocked to hear of JoLene´s passing. We are praying for you all! May God´s comfort and peace be yours!love and prayers from Jerry and Sandy.!
Jerry & Sandy Harris
December 21, 2021
We are so sorry to hear about the loss of JoLene. She leaves such a wonderful legacy of love. We are praying for the entire Currie family during this tough time. We are honored to be friends with the Curries and we know that the joy of the Lord will be their strength. Love you all. -Jordan
Jordan and Kristi Caldwell
Friend
December 21, 2021
Dan's Group Text Boys
December 21, 2021
I had lost touch over the years, but Jolene was always so kind, tender, and soft spoken to me as a young girl and as I grew up. She was such an example of how to be a strong woman while caring for family, spouse, and your ever changing self. What a wonderful lady...she will be missed.
Beka (Davis) Keyser
Friend
December 21, 2021
Our deepest sympathies to the Currie family for the loss of wife, Mother´s Day grandmother. It was our great pleasure to have been able to count Jolene as a friend and co-worker in harvest for our Lord and Savior. We look forward to the God appointed time when we with me again on the streets prepared for us in heaven.
Paul and Kathy Claus
December 21, 2021
Dwayne and Family. We are so sorry for your loss; however, we rejoice in knowing that JoLene is now in the presence of her dear Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ! May the God of all comfort give you all His comfort and peace. We´re praying for you all!
Jerry & Sandy Harris
Friend
December 21, 2021
So sorry for loss. Wish I was there to give you a big hug, Dwayne. I am heartbroken. First thing I would say when arriving at a camp event...Where's Jolene? She was so easy to love. Thank you for bringing her into our lives 44 years ago. Prayers for you and your family. Love you Buddy.
Gayle McConnell
December 21, 2021
I was very shocked to hear that Jolene passed away. Her big smile will be missed by all who knew her. She was one person that you could count on being at any family function.RIP sweet niece.
Don Moritz
Family
December 21, 2021
So sorry to hear of JoLene´s passing. Prayers and hugs to you all. Westwood Class of `72
Cheryl Andrews Kopperud
School
December 21, 2021
I´m so saddened to hear of JoLene´s passing. I have fond memories of her, praying together for our kids. May God comfort you during this time.
Vicki Davis
Friend
December 21, 2021
