JoLene Ann Currie

Lincoln, Neb.

JoLene Ann Currie, 67, of Lincoln passed into the arms of Jesus, her Lord and Savior, on Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021.

Services will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday at Temple Baptist Church, 4940 Randolph Street, Lincoln. Burial will be at 3 p.m. on Thursday in Little Sioux Township Cemetery, Smithland, Iowa. Visitation with family present will be from 3:30 to 6 p.m. today at Roper and Sons Midtown Chapel, 4300 O Street. Condolences may be made online at Roperandsons.com

JoLene was born October 6, 1954, in Mapleton, Iowa, to Eugene and Janet (King) Summers. She was a preschool teacher and later a secretary/office manager for Temple Baptist Church. She was a member of Temple Baptist Church and TOPS group. She loved holding her grandchildren and listening to the baby giggles. She was the bride to Dwayne for 44 wonderful years. She found joy in serving others and always finding the humorous side of life.

She is survived by her husband, Dwayne; children Matthew Currie, and Emily (Thomas) Wilson, all of Lincoln, and Daniel (Kinzi) Currie, and Andrew (Megan) Currie, all of Houston, Texas; grandchildren Olivia, Owen, Caleb, Mason, Parker, Abby Kate, Zander, and London; and sister Brenda (Al) White of Dalton, Ga.

She was preceded in death by her parents; sister Carmen Elliott; and brother Gene Summers.

Memorials may be directed to Whispering Cedars Baptist Camp, 49794 N. 320 Ave., Genoa, NE 68640.