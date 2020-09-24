Joline K. Tonner Sergeant Bluff Joline K. Tonner, 84, of Sergeant Bluff, died Monday, Sept. 21, 2020. Services will be 10 a.m. Saturday at Shepherd of Peace Lutheran Church in Sergeant Bluff. Visitation with the family will be 9 a.m. until service time at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of Waterbury Funeral Service of Sergeant Bluff. Joline was born on June 15, 1936, in Sanborn, Iowa, the daughter of William and Martha (Block) Van Roekel. She graduated in 1954 from Sanborn High School. She was united in marriage to Leo Tonner at the Lutheran church in Sanborn in 1954 and they moved to Sergeant Bluff in 1967. Joline worked for Zenith for 20 years until it closed, then at John Morrell for 20 years until they closed. She then worked at the Sergeant Bluff Schools as a teacher associate. Joline also taught Sunday school for more than 50 years at Redeemer Lutheran Church and Shepherd of Peace Lutheran Church. She was active in all the church activities including the Ladies Aide and Quilting Group. She was an active member of the Sergeant Bluff Kiwanis and also volunteered with Helping Hands. She supported and followed her grandchildren's activities in school and sports. Joline was a founding member of the Shepherd of Peace Lutheran Church and was active in its Lutheran Woman Mission League. Joline is survived by her daughters, Dane' and her husband, Mike Zarbano, Gina and her husband, James Colvert and Leigh and her husband, Wayne Starr, all of Sergeant Bluff; her grandchildren, Leah Zarbano, Levi Zarbano, Kyle Merryman, Casey Colvert, Kayla Merryman and Harley Starr; her great-grandchildren, Elena Colvert and Cohen Colvert; brothers, David and his wife, Carol Van Roekel of Spirit Lake, Iowa, and Terry Van Roekel of Sergeant Bluff; sisters, Marlene Packman of Sergeant Bluff, and Sandra Van Roekel of Sioux City; several stepgrandchildren; other relatives; and many friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; and her husband, Leo in 1988.