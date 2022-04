Jon P. Lageshulte

Storm Lake, Iowa

64, died Friday, March 12, 2021. Services: March 20 at 10 a.m., St. Paul Lutheran Church, Ida Grove, Iowa. Burial: at a later date. Visitation: March 19 from 5 to 7 p.m., at the church. Masks and social distancing required. Arrangements with Christensen-Van Houten Funeral Home of Ida Grove.