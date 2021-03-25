Jon Todd Meyer

Omaha, Neb.

Jon Todd Meyer passed away on Sunday, March 21, 2021.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday at St. Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church, 11802 Pacific St., Omaha. Internment will be at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery in Gretna, Neb. Visitation will be from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. today with a vigil service at 7:30 p.m. at the church. CDC guidelines will be observed. Arrangements are with HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER Westside Chapel. To view live broadcasts of the Vigil, Mass, and Graveside Service, please go to www.heafeyheafey.com and click the "View Live Cast" button on the home page.

Jon was born on Aug. 3, 1962.

He is survived by his wife, Kathy Meyer; sons, Matthew Meyer (Lauren), and Michael Meyer (Ashley); grandchildren, Samuel, Miriam, Levi, and Ava; mother, Elaine Meyer; siblings, Gregg Meyer (Debbie), Jan March (Gary), and Jeff Meyer (Cathy).

Memorials may be directed by the family.