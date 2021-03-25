Menu
Jon Todd Meyer
FUNERAL HOME
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mortuaries - West Center Chapel
7805 W. Center Road
Omaha, NE

Jon Todd Meyer

Omaha, Neb.

Jon Todd Meyer passed away on Sunday, March 21, 2021.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday at St. Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church, 11802 Pacific St., Omaha. Internment will be at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery in Gretna, Neb. Visitation will be from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. today with a vigil service at 7:30 p.m. at the church. CDC guidelines will be observed. Arrangements are with HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER Westside Chapel. To view live broadcasts of the Vigil, Mass, and Graveside Service, please go to www.heafeyheafey.com and click the "View Live Cast" button on the home page.

Jon was born on Aug. 3, 1962.

He is survived by his wife, Kathy Meyer; sons, Matthew Meyer (Lauren), and Michael Meyer (Ashley); grandchildren, Samuel, Miriam, Levi, and Ava; mother, Elaine Meyer; siblings, Gregg Meyer (Debbie), Jan March (Gary), and Jeff Meyer (Cathy).

Memorials may be directed by the family.


Published by Sioux City Journal on Mar. 25, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
25
Visitation
6:30p.m. - 7:30p.m.
St. Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church
11802 Pacific St., NE
Mar
25
Vigil
7:30p.m.
St. Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church
11802 Pacific St., NE
Mar
26
Mass of Christian Burial
1:00p.m.
St. Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church
11802 Pacific St. , NE
Funeral services provided by:
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mortuaries - West Center Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
12 Entries
So sorry to hear about Jon´s passing. His smile would light up a room! Sending warm thoughts and comforting prayers.
Kim Keating
March 26, 2021
My thoughts are with you all. Want so much to be there but unable to do so. Jon was sent along by Chuck and Elaine to be Jeff's shadow when we were young. Now he can be watching over all of you.
Joseph Rigg
March 26, 2021
So sorry for your loss he was so much fun growing up on lake with him.
Kim Zortman (Begnoche)
March 25, 2021
We were so very, very sorry to hear of Jon's passing! Even though we hadn't seen Jon in years, we still thought of him often! Whenever we reminisce about high school, there's Jon right in the middle of our best memories with his big smile and hardy laugh! We will cherish those memories a!ways! Keeping Jon and all of you in our thoughts and prayers!! We had such fun times with him in High school and made many great memories that we will cherish forever!! His laugh and smile will be missed!! Keeping Jon and all of you in our thoughts and prayers!
Brent and Sue Millard
March 25, 2021
So sorry for your loss - Jon was such a nice guy and friend - we went to High School with him - he was always smiling
Renee & Mark Begnoche
March 25, 2021
This saddens our hearts. May God wrap his arms around you and guide you through these difficult times . Such a beautiful smile !
The Comstock family . Sandy, Renee, Brian and Lance
March 25, 2021
I was a colleague of Jon's and teammate in golf league. He was always a solid recruit on a foursome. I appreciated his candor and sense of humor. May you find solace in knowing Jon is in a better place.
Tony Egelhoff
March 25, 2021
I Jon and I were classmates and I will always remember his laugh. He was a great guy. I´m sorry for your loss.
Melanie(Jeffords)Dicks
March 25, 2021
We are so sorry for your loss. We know Jon put up a fight and he knows you were with him, by his side through it all. Thoughts and prayers for you all.
The Mike Larsen Family
March 24, 2021
I worked with Jon on various projects. He will be sorely missed. Please accept my condolences and prayers for the emptiness his passing leaves in all your lives.
Brian Doerr
March 24, 2021
I worked with Jon for a time at the City of Omaha. In every interaction, he was kind and helpful. I´ll miss that smile and laugh.
Stephen Osberg
March 24, 2021
Lakeside ICU Staff
March 24, 2021
