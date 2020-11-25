Menu
Search
Menu
Sioux City Journal
Sioux City Journal HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Joseph Aboud
1959 - 2020
BORN
1959
DIED
2020

Joseph Aboud

Sioux City

Joseph Aboud, 60, died Thursday, Nov. 19, after a sudden illness.

A service will be held at a later date. Christy-Smith Funeral Homes, Morningside, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Joe was born Dec. 14, 1959, in Sioux City. He received his Bachelor's degree in Chemistry from the University of Iowa.

Joe worked in the labs at Tyson Foods for 30 years.

Joe is survived by a sister, Vicky (George) Skuodas of Lincoln, Neb.; a niece, Jennifer (Mike) Samek and their children, Tate and Myah, of Lincoln; and a nephew, David (Nancy) Skuodas and their daughter, Cecilia, of Denver, Colo.

He is preceded in death by his parents.

The family has requested that memorials be directed to the Gospel Mission (Food Bank) in Sioux City.


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Sioux City Journal on Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Christy-Smith Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.