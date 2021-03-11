Joseph Earl Beller

Hot Springs, Ark., formerly Sioux City

Joseph Earl Beller passed on Monday, March 8, 2021, in Hot Springs.

Joseph Earl Beller was born Nov. 29, 1939, in Ponca, Neb., to Joseph and Margaret Beller. Joe was one of seven children. His siblings include Jim Beller, Monica Beller, (Jim and Monica passed of polo as children), Tom Beller (Sioux City), Margaret 'Midge' Bollmeyer (Sloan, Iowa), Judy Dennett (Alpine, Calif.), and Chuck Beller (Le Mars, Iowa).

Joe spent his childhood in Leeds, Sioux City, and attended Heelan High School, where he met and later married his high school sweetheart Barbara Ebert on June 10, 1957. Barb passed away July 18, 2000.

Together they had four children: Rick (Jodi) Beller of Des Moines, Peg (Tim) Stanek of Sioux City, Rob (Amanda) Beller of Sioux City, and Jodi K Beller (St. Paul, Minn.).

Joe was a member of the Marine Reserves. He was a bricklayer, as his life's work, and also taught the art of bricklaying at Western Iowa Tech for a few years. He was a hard worker and had a passion for the job. People that came in contact with Joe loved his humor, wit and laughter.

Joe relocated to Arkansas in 1984 and on to Dallas in 1992. He married Claudia (Kemp) Beller in 1997 and they resided in Hot Springs from 2006.

Later in life, Joe's passion turned to his dogs. He left behind many friends and family members, including many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.