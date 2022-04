Joseph 'Mac' McGuire

Jefferson, S.D.

70, died Monday, March 8, 2021. Service: March 17, 10:30 a.m., St. Peter's Catholic Church, Jefferson. Burial: St. Peter's Cemetery, with military rites. Visitation: March 17, one hour prior to service, at the church. Kober Funeral Home, Elk Point, S.D.