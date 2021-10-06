Joshua Frank Steven Skelton

Joshua Frank Steven Skelton, 35, of Sioux City, passed away Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, at a local hospital.

A memorial service will be held 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 15, at Sunnybrook Community Church with visitation one hour prior to service time. Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson-Berger Northside Chapel. Online condolences can be expressed at www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Joshua was born June 6, 1986, in Sioux City, the son of Esteban Barajas and Dawn Skelton. He was raised in Sioux City and graduated from North High School in 2004. He worked at K & B Transportation as an Account Manager.

Joshua was a lifelong resident of Sioux City. He was a social butterfly and an avid karaoke singer. He enjoyed playing pool and darts, and riding motorcycle.

Those left to honor his memory are Alexie Skelton (her mother Laura Longwell), daughter; Dawn Carter, mother; Esteban (Alma) Barajas, father; Dawn (Derrick) Williams, sister; Dontiya and Keyana Skelton, nieces; Rose Kronick (Rick Dreibelbis), grandmother; Pamela (Keith) Jensen, aunt; Angela (Timothy) Jackson, aunt; Michael (Ange) Piklapp, uncle; Benjermen (Maria) Piklapp, uncle; Matthew Kronick, uncle; Brooke Kronick, aunt; Olga (Lupe) Rios, aunt; Cristina Barajas, aunt; Eloy (Gloria) Barajas, uncle; Jose (Marisela) Barajas, uncle; Oscar (Georgina) Barajas, uncle; Norma (Francisco) DeLao, aunt; Maria (Ron) Barajas, aunt; and Amanda Polly (her children Andrew, Joseph, Sidney, Emmy), girlfriend.

He was preceded in death by Gene and Harry Schulte, great-grandparents; Norman Kronick, grandfather; Peggy Skelton, great-grandmother; Robert Skelton, grandfather; Brad Schmidt, uncle; Francisco Barajas Sr. and Simona Huerta Barajas, grandparents; Francisco Barajas Jr., uncle; and Christopher Guerra, friend.