Joy Marleen Landholm

South Sioux City

Joy Marleen Landholm was born to Harry and Clarice (Samson) Hennig on Jan. 24, 1951, in Sioux City, the second child of five. She passed away Wednesday, March 23, 2022, at her home in South Sioux City.

Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday at St. Paul United Methodist Church in South Sioux City. Visitation will be from 3 to 5 p.m. on Sunday at the church. Interment will be at Oakland Cemetery in Oakland, Neb.

Joy graduated from Rosalie Public School in the top 10 of her class out of 11 students in the class of 1969, and attended business school in Omaha, Neb. She retired from Great West Casualty in South Sioux City.

Joy met Tom in 1968 in Oakland, and they were married July 25, 1970, in Rosalie, Neb. They would have celebrated their 52nd wedding anniversary this July. Tom and Joy have three children, Frank, Chris and Andrew.

Joy played volleyball and fast pitch softball in high school and went on to ref high school volleyball for 25 years. She was an active member of St. Paul United Methodist Church in South Sioux City.

Joy was highly active researching genealogy links for her family and others. As a result, she was able to prove her heritage, which allowed her to join the Daughters of the American Revolution in 2017. She found many ancestors that fought in the Revolutionary War. Joy was able to help Tom join the National Society Sons of the American Revolution.

She is survived by her husband, Thomas Landholm of South Sioux City; sons, Frank (Kathy) Landholm of Tucson, Ariz., Christopher (Amanda) Landholm of Omaha, and Andrew (Amy) Landholm of Sioux City; grandchildren, Seth Landholm of Omaha, Ritalynne Rendon of Tucson, James (Tammy) Landholm of Goose Creek, S.C., Jayden Landholm of Omaha, and Julissa Landholm of Tucson; great-granddaughter, Marilyn Jean Rendon-Hall of Tucson; and siblings, Rita (Pat) Masters of Albuquerque, N.M., Lori (Rod) Krause of Homer, Neb., Marlon (Michelle) Hennig of Rosalie.

Joy was preceded in death by her parents, Harry and Clarice Hennig; and baby sister, Penny Sue.

Memorials may be directed to St. Paul United Methodist Church, 2003 A St, South Sioux City, NE 68776