Joyce Jean Barnes

Joyce 'Jean' Barnes

South Sioux City

Joyce "Jean" Barnes, 81, of South Sioux City, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020.

Memorial service will be 11 a.m. Tuesday at St. Paul United Methodist Church in South Sioux City. Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m. Monday at Mohr & Becker-Hunt Funeral Home. Online condolences may be directed to meyerbroschapels.com.

Jean was born the daughter of Elmer and Dorothy (Hammond) Guy on Dec. 30, 1938, in Sioux City, Iowa. She attended Central High School.

Jean married Elvis "Neill" Barnes in 1955. They made their home in South Sioux City.

Jean taught swimming lessons at the YWCA and worked several years at Sadoff's and Grayson's. She also worked for the Diamond Horseshoe and Everett's Furniture.

Jean's greatest joy was her close family. She enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren. She also liked to work in her yard.

Jean is survived by her children, Tony Barnes, Randy Barnes, and Vicky Barnes, all of South Sioux City; sisters, Leota (Fred) Goreham of South Sioux City, and Jeri Opp of Garden Grove, Calif.; and grandchildren, Skylar Joseph and Corby Elvis Barnes.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Elvis; brothers, Lawrence Guy and Carl Guy; and sisters, Doris Wagner and Darlene Shanks.


Published by Sioux City Journal on Sep. 27, 2020.
