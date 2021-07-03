Joyce Ann (Day) Maryott

South Sioux City

Joyce Ann (Day) Maryott, 88, of South Sioux City, passed away Wednesday, June 30, 2021, at a Sioux City hospital.

Services will be 11 a.m. Wednesday at Mohr & Becker-Hunt Funeral Home, with the Rev. Doug Dill officiating. Burial will follow in Lyons Cemetery at Lyons, Neb. Visitation, with the family present, will begin 10 a.m. Wednesday. Online condolences may be offered at www.meyerbroschapels.com

Joyce was born June 15, 1933, near Walthill, Neb., daughter of George and Mable (Rose) Day. She grew up on the family farm and attended Winnebago Public School, where she graduated in 1951.

She was united in marriage to Harold Lee Maryott at the Reorganized Church of LatterDay Saints in Walthill. To this union, six children were born.

Joyce worked many years at Regency Nursing Home. She had a passion and love for those she cared for. She loved to dance and decorate her home for every holiday. She loved her family and friends.

Joyce is survived by sons, Danny (Lisa) Maryott of Canton, S.D., and Roger (Tonya) Maryott of South Sioux City; sister, Geraldine (Lloyd) Stansberry of Walthill; grandchildren, Michelle (Ryan) Casad, Shane (Amy) Cochran, Steven Cochran, Melissa Cochran, Melissa (Jason) Guthmiller, Jessica Mellema, Chantal Maryott, Joey Langseth, Cody Langseth, and Ricky Ayon; great-grandchildren, Spencer Cochran, Kira (Tre) Leone, Bailey Casad, Kaycee Casad, Kailey Johnson, Alex Guthmiller, Aden Mellema, Carter Loza, Christian Murphy, and Xander Pickering.

Joyce is preceded in death by her parents; son, Steven Maryott; three infant children; two brothers, Roy and Raymond Day; and three sisters, Margaret Johnson, Marie Brietbarth and Edith Appleton.