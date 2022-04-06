Joyce Lee Murphy

Sioux City

Joyce Lee Murphy, 92, of Sioux City passed away Thursday, March 31, 2022.

Service will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday at Waterbury Funeral Service, 4125 Orleans Avenue, Sioux City. Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Thursday at the funeral home with a Prayer Service and sharing of memories at 6 p.m.

Joyce was born to Albert and Mae (Rothman) Wegher on Dec. 31, 1929, in Newcastle, Wyo. As a young girl, her family moved to Sioux City where they lived in a two-bedroom home with nine children. She attended Cooper School, East Junior, and East High School. In her high school years, she worked at the Capital Theatre in downtown Sioux City and received her engagement ring through the ticket window. She married William F. Murphy on Dec. 27, 1947, and they raised their family in Morningside.

After working at home for 30+ years as a devoted wife and mother, she became employed at Longfellow School and the Karmelkorn at the Southern Hills Mall. Upon retirement, Joyce and Bill built their dream home on the lake in Arnolds Park, Iowa, where they spent 23 years. While living in retirement in Okoboji, they spent their days boating and fishing. Joyce always looked forward to her monthly coffee dates with friends. She also served with the Church Circle at the Methodist Church and would deliver Meals on Wheels to people in the community. She also volunteered for the Okoboji Schools.

After moving back to Sioux City in 2015 to be closer to family, she was the best caretaker for her husband. She was recently appointed as an Ambassador at her Retirement Home, a title she was honored to have as she helped families become comfortable in their new home.

Earlier in life, Joyce was a tremendous bowler in a women's league at the Park Bowl. All through her life, she loved working puzzles, going out to eat, bird and squirrel watching, camping, gardening, sewing, crocheting, shopping, and taking car rides. She also enjoyed watching the Morningside Mustangs and the Iowa Hawkeyes in every sport, both men and women. But most of all, she enjoyed spending time with her family and attending her children's, grandchildren's, and great-grandchildren's events. If she was unable to attend an event, she was eager to learn and use the latest technology in order to be their biggest cheerleader.

Her photo could be next to the definition of mother or grandmother in any dictionary. She exemplified love of family, unconditionally, and love of life-qualities that will be passed down for many generations to come. She was always such a giver in life, looking out for those less fortunate. She will always be remembered by her forthright candor and quick wit. Joyce spent 72 happy years with her sweetheart, Bill, and now they are together again.

Joyce is survived by her children, W. Patrick Murphy of Lauderdale by the Sea, Fla., Sandi (Dave) Hansen of Omaha, Neb., Tom (Janet) Murphy of Sioux City, John (Lisa) Murphy of Sioux City, Jim (Sue) Murphy of Sioux Falls, S.D., and Kelli (Joe) Tuttle of Sioux City; 19 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; and four sisters.

Joyce was preceded in death by her husband Bill; parents; brothers, Kenny, Rudy, and Buddy Wegher; sister Judy Culver; daughter-in-law Marsha Murphy; great-grandson Joseph Herrig; and great-great-granddaughter Huxley Kudlock.