Judith Ann Etchison
1941 - 2021
BORN
1941
DIED
2021

Judith Ann Etchison

Vail, Ariz., formerly South Sioux City

Judith Ann Etchison, 79, of Vail. formerly South Sioux City, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, in a hospital in Tucson, Ariz., after complications from a broken hip and COPD.

A memorial service is planned for the summer of 2021 in Nebraska.

Judy was born June 5, 1941 to Vern and Verna Sorenson of Newcastle, Neb. Judy was delivered in Sioux City along with her twin sister, Norma Jean. Norma Jean only lived a few days. Judy was the oldest of Porter and Violet Heaton's 41 grandchildren, something she was very proud of. Judy moved with her family to Sioux City and graduated from Central High School. She married Wyland Etchison on Feb. 8, 1958. They were married 51 years before Wyland's death in 2009. Together they had four children.

Judy is survived by her daughters, Lori Etchison, of Tucson, and Lisa (Robert) Orvin of Bostic, N.C.; son, Rodney Etchison of Vail; 10 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; sisters, Dianne (Ron) Fuchser of Emerson, Neb., and Jayne (Tony) Grigg of Sioux City; brother, Bruce Sorenson of Emerson; half-sister, Vivien Leitel of Tucson; half-brother, Bill (Lisa) Sorenson of Thornton, Colo.; sisters-in-law, Marliss Stading, Edie Chester, Clarrene Leffler (who has since passed), and Shelley DeNoya; brothers-in-law, Robert Etchison and Mark Etchison; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.

Judy was preceded in death by her husband, Wyland Etchison; son, Gerald Etchison; parents, Verna (Heaton) Jenson and Vern Sorenson; infant sister, Norma Jean Sorenson; sister, Karen Smith; sister-in-law, Mardeen Wood; grandparents, Porter and Violet Heaton, and Alfred and Helen Sorenson.


Published by Sioux City Journal on Mar. 14, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
