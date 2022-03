Judith Ann Gross

Sutherland, Iowa, formerly Meriden and Cherokee

71, died Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021.

Memorial Service: Sept. 15, 10:30 a.m., Boothby Funeral Home, Cherokee. Burial: after service, Afton Township Cemetery, rural Cherokee. Visitation: Sept. 14, 5 to 7 p.m., at the funeral home. Service will be live streamed on the Boothby Funeral Home website.