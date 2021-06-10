Judith Evelyn (Judy) Nysven

South Sioux City

Judith (Judy) Evelyn Nysven, 76, of South Sioux City passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 8, 2021.

Service will be held in her honor at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday at the Mohr & Becker-Hunt Funeral Home at 1431 W. 29th St. South Sioux City. Visitation will be held prior to her funeral at 10:30 a.m. that same day. Online condolences can be made at www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Judy was born on Nov. 19, 1944, to Ephraim and Evelyn Schaeffer in Yankton, S.D. Judy was a hard worker; her early years were spent on the farm helping with chores and field work. She met her husband, Earl Nysven, and they were united in marriage on April 4, 1964. Once they were married, they lived on their farm north of Yankton before moving to South Sioux City. Together they had two children, Dale Nysven and Brenda Nysven Gloden.

Judy was a caring wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend. Her pleasant, outgoing personality has been contagious to everyone she has met. Her co-workers and customers really enjoyed being around her while she worked for the Paddock Steakhouse, Holiday Inn, and McDonalds. She enjoyed spending time with her family, having coffee with her friends, gardening, bargain shopping and riding her bike. Judy will be forever missed.

Judy is survived by her husband Earl; their two children Dale (Cathy) Nysven and Brenda (Larry) Gloden; her five grandchildren Casey (Callie) Gloden, Courtney (Andrew) Wilson, Crystal Gloden, Bailey Nysven and Hunter Gloden; her six great-grandchildren; her sister Lucille (Joe) Hofer; and brother Stanley (Karen) Schaeffer.

Judy's family would like to say thank-you to her family physician, Dr. David Ensz, and to all the doctors and nurses who cared for her while at Mercy Medical in Sioux City.