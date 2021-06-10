Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Sioux City Journal
Sioux City Journal Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Judith Evelyn Nysven
1944 - 2021
BORN
1944
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Mohr & Becker-Hunt Funeral Home
1431 W 29th St
South Sioux City, NE

Judith Evelyn (Judy) Nysven

South Sioux City

Judith (Judy) Evelyn Nysven, 76, of South Sioux City passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 8, 2021.

Service will be held in her honor at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday at the Mohr & Becker-Hunt Funeral Home at 1431 W. 29th St. South Sioux City. Visitation will be held prior to her funeral at 10:30 a.m. that same day. Online condolences can be made at www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Judy was born on Nov. 19, 1944, to Ephraim and Evelyn Schaeffer in Yankton, S.D. Judy was a hard worker; her early years were spent on the farm helping with chores and field work. She met her husband, Earl Nysven, and they were united in marriage on April 4, 1964. Once they were married, they lived on their farm north of Yankton before moving to South Sioux City. Together they had two children, Dale Nysven and Brenda Nysven Gloden.

Judy was a caring wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend. Her pleasant, outgoing personality has been contagious to everyone she has met. Her co-workers and customers really enjoyed being around her while she worked for the Paddock Steakhouse, Holiday Inn, and McDonalds. She enjoyed spending time with her family, having coffee with her friends, gardening, bargain shopping and riding her bike. Judy will be forever missed.

Judy is survived by her husband Earl; their two children Dale (Cathy) Nysven and Brenda (Larry) Gloden; her five grandchildren Casey (Callie) Gloden, Courtney (Andrew) Wilson, Crystal Gloden, Bailey Nysven and Hunter Gloden; her six great-grandchildren; her sister Lucille (Joe) Hofer; and brother Stanley (Karen) Schaeffer.

Judy's family would like to say thank-you to her family physician, Dr. David Ensz, and to all the doctors and nurses who cared for her while at Mercy Medical in Sioux City.


Published by Sioux City Journal on Jun. 10, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
12
Visitation
10:30a.m. - 11:30a.m.
Mohr & Becker-Hunt Funeral Home
1431 W 29th St, South Sioux City, NE
Jun
12
Service
11:30a.m.
Mohr & Becker-Hunt Funeral Home
1431 W 29th St, South Sioux City, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Mohr & Becker-Hunt Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Mohr & Becker-Hunt Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
I grew up in Dakota City and went to school with Dale. My sincere condolences to all your family. May she rest in the peace of Christ, and may perpetual light shine on her.
Julie Krause Krogh
June 13, 2021
Grew up in Dakota City with Dale. Great family , thoughts and prayers to family.
Ron & Marcia Heeren
Other
June 12, 2021
Earl , Dale and Brenda and families. I was a neighbor when they lived on the farm west of Irene. We became friends and shared good times . I'm also Dale's Godmother. We lost contact and often wondered about your family. I'm so sorry about Judy's passing. My thoughts and prayers are wit you all. Diane ( Callaghan Hauger ) Obr
Diane Obr
June 11, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results