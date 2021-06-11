I grew up in Dakota City and went to school with Dale. My sincere condolences to all your family. May she rest in the peace of Christ, and may perpetual light shine on her.
Julie Krause Krogh
June 13, 2021
Grew up in Dakota City with Dale. Great family , thoughts and prayers to family.
Ron & Marcia Heeren
June 12, 2021
Earl , Dale and Brenda and families. I was a neighbor when they lived on the farm west of Irene. We became friends and shared good times . I'm also Dale's Godmother. We lost contact and often wondered about your family. I'm so sorry about Judy's passing. My thoughts and prayers are wit you all. Diane ( Callaghan Hauger ) Obr