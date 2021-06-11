Menu
Judith Evelyn Nysven
FUNERAL HOME
Mohr & Becker-Hunt Funeral Home
1431 W 29th St
South Sioux City, NE

Judith Evelyn (Judy) Nysven

South Sioux City

76, died Tuesday, June 8, 2021. Services: June 12 at 11:30 a.m., Mohr & Becker-Hunt Funeral Home. Visitation: June 12 from 10:30 a.m. until service time, at the funeral home.


MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
12
Visitation
10:30a.m. - 11:30a.m.
Mohr & Becker-Hunt Funeral Home
1431 W 29th St, South Sioux City, NE
Jun
12
Service
11:30a.m.
Mohr & Becker-Hunt Funeral Home
1431 W 29th St, South Sioux City, NE
Mohr & Becker-Hunt Funeral Home
I grew up in Dakota City and went to school with Dale. My sincere condolences to all your family. May she rest in the peace of Christ, and may perpetual light shine on her.
Julie Krause Krogh
June 13, 2021
Grew up in Dakota City with Dale. Great family , thoughts and prayers to family.
Ron & Marcia Heeren
Other
June 12, 2021
Earl , Dale and Brenda and families. I was a neighbor when they lived on the farm west of Irene. We became friends and shared good times . I'm also Dale's Godmother. We lost contact and often wondered about your family. I'm so sorry about Judy's passing. My thoughts and prayers are wit you all. Diane ( Callaghan Hauger ) Obr
Diane Obr
June 11, 2021
