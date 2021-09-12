Menu
Judith Pace

Denton, Texas, formerly Sioux City

Judith Pace, 74, of Denton, formerly Sioux City, passed on Aug. 6, 2021, from her fight with cancer.

Graveside Services will be 3 p.m. Friday, Sept. 17, at Memorial Park Cemetery, per Judy's wishes. She will be buried next to her loving mother.

She leaves behind two loving sons, Kenneth and Robert Kirkpatrick; three loving grandchildren, Kenneth, Mackenzie and Keigan Kirkpatrick. Judy was sister to Steve, Carla, Kelly and Christopher Pace, all of the Sioux City area.


Published by Sioux City Journal on Sep. 12, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
17
Graveside service
3:00p.m.
Memorial Park Cemetery
IA
