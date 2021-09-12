Judith Pace

Denton, Texas, formerly Sioux City

Judith Pace, 74, of Denton, formerly Sioux City, passed on Aug. 6, 2021, from her fight with cancer.

Graveside Services will be 3 p.m. Friday, Sept. 17, at Memorial Park Cemetery, per Judy's wishes. She will be buried next to her loving mother.

She leaves behind two loving sons, Kenneth and Robert Kirkpatrick; three loving grandchildren, Kenneth, Mackenzie and Keigan Kirkpatrick. Judy was sister to Steve, Carla, Kelly and Christopher Pace, all of the Sioux City area.