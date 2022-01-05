Judith C. 'Judy' Peterson

Newcastle, Neb.

Judith Catherine "Judy" Peterson of Newcastle passed peacefully into the arms of her Lord on Monday, Jan. 3, 2022.

Service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday at Salem Lutheran Church in Ponca. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday with a prayer service at 6:30 p.m. at the church. Burial will be at Salem Lutheran Cemetery. Mohr Funeral Home is handling the arrangements. The service will be livestreamed at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SIExi4VTZqA and online condolences may be made to www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Judy was born to Fremont and Helen Ideker on May 28, 1941, in Sioux City. She was raised in the Leeds area of Sioux City and graduated from Leeds High School in 1959.

Judy met Raynor (Pete) Peterson, whom she would walk through life with. They were married on Dec. 27, 1960. They made their home in Leeds, and Judy was a homemaker for many years. Pete and Judy raised six children. In 1970 they moved to Newcastle to live on the farm where she remained until her death.

Judy was a longtime member of Calvary Lutheran Church in Leeds where she played the organ for services for many years. She later joined Salem Lutheran Church in Ponca, Neb.

In 1980 Judy fulfilled her lifelong dream earning her RN in nursing. She was employed at St. Luke's (Unity Point) for the next 25 years. She made many friends there and still enjoyed attending breakfast with former coworkers. She was a proud member of the American Legion Auxiliary in Newcastle.

Pete and Judy enjoyed square dancing and Judy sewed their dance clothes herself. She also enjoyed attending any events that her grandchildren were involved in.

Judy is survived by her husband of 61 years, Raynor (Pete) Peterson; six children Laura (Gary) Troth of Sioux City, Jim (Kim) Peterson of Ponca, Jane (Marvin) Keitges of Jackson, Neb., David (Kathy) Peterson of Grand Junction, Colo., Roger (Connie) Peterson of Ponca, and Jeff (Barb) Peterson of McCook Lake, S.D.; 15 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; and sister-in-law Donna McNear of Newcastle.

She was preceded in death by her parents Fremont and Helen Ideker; brother Paul Cramer and his wife Margaret; father- and mother-in-law Harry and Ione Peterson; brother-in-law, Bill McNear.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to the family.