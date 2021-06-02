Judy A. Kirkpatrick

Sioux City

Judy A. Kirkpatrick, 74, of Sioux City, passed away Friday, May 28, 2021, from a short but hard fought battle with cancer. She was surrounded by family in her home of over 50 years.

Services will be 2 p.m. Thursday at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery. Online condolences may be directed to meyerbroschapels.com.

Judy was born the daughter of Lourn and Nadine (Lynch) Kahler on July 3, 1946 in Sioux City, Iowa. She graduated from Heelan High School in 1964. Judy married Jim Kirkpatrick on Dec. 13, 1986. They enjoyed 34 years together.

Judy's primary job and focus was raising her four daughters. She never retired from that job. For several years, when her daughters were younger, Judy owned and operated an upholstery company with one of her best friends, Mary Taylor.

In later years, she was one of the employees who opened Shopko and she worked there for 28 years.

As the girls were growing up, she enjoyed taking the girls boating with another best friend, Betty Jacobsmeier. Time with her family and her grandchildren brought her the greatest joy. Her grandchildren spent a lot of time pollutocrat'n with granny.

She also enjoyed camping, fishing, gardening, watching the Hawkeyes and gambling with her best friend, Jim, by her side.

Judy is survived by her husband, Jim Kirkpatrick of Sioux City; children, Tina (Matt) Schulze of Texas, Tammy Taylor of Ohio, Terri Smith of Sioux City, and Tracy Smith of Sioux City; stepchildren, Mark Kirkpatrick (Gayle) of Sioux City, Krisi Sponder (Jake) of Sioux City, and Rob (Amy) Kirkpatrick of Nebraska; grandchildren, Brandon, Alex, Haley, Maddy, Connor, Mitch, Lauren, Josh, Ali, Abbie, Adam, Cassie, Chase, and Connor; and great-grandchildren, Payton and Clay.

She was preceded in death by her parents; siblings, Jimmy, Johnny, Tommy, Jolene, and Debbie; and son-in-law, Bob Taylor.