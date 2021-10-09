Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Sioux City Journal
Sioux City Journal Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Judy A. Wright
1946 - 2021
BORN
1946
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Waterbury Funeral Service of Sioux City - Sioux City
4125 Orleans Avenue
Sioux City, IA

Judy A. Wright

Sioux City

Judy A. Wright, 75, of Sioux City, passed away Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, at Sunrise Retirement Community. Visitation will be 3 to 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 11, with family present, at Waterbury Funeral Service of Sioux City, 4125 Orleans Ave. A memorial service will follow.

Judy Ann Wright was born Sept. 28, 1946, in Sioux City, the daughter of Lawrence and Helen (Cornils) Devine. She graduated in 1963 from Woodbury Central in Moville, Iowa.

On Sept. 2, 1967, Judy married Donald Wright in Moville. Don and Judy Wright were the owners of Wright Earthmoving for over 40 years. She worked at Blue Cross Blue Shield for 18 years and retired from the Tyson Event Center.

Judy loved gardening, planting flowers, collecting earrings, and putting up holiday decorations. She was the Queen of Sioux City Mardi Gras in 2014 and was involved in RiverCade for many years. Judy's smile lit up a room and her laughter was contagious. If you knew her, you loved her, and her love was unconditional.

She is survived by her husband, Donald; son, Scott Wright; two daughters, Stacy (Steve) Tennapel and Donell (Ryan) Keddy; brother, Larry Devine; and three grandchildren, Kyle, Kristen, and Emmie.

Judy is preceded in death by her parents.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations to be made in Judy's name to St. Croix Hospice of Sioux City, 5710 Sunnybrook Dr., Sioux City, IA, 51106


Published by Sioux City Journal from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
11
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Waterbury Funeral Service of Sioux City - Sioux City
4125 Orleans Avenue, Sioux City, IA
Oct
11
Memorial service
6:00p.m.
Waterbury Funeral Service of Sioux City - Sioux City
4125 Orleans Avenue, Sioux City, IA
Funeral services provided by:
Waterbury Funeral Service of Sioux City - Sioux City
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Waterbury Funeral Service of Sioux City - Sioux City.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
Larry, so very sorry for the loss of Judy. She always had a smile on her face. Thinking of you.
Kris (Parker) Hayes
Friend
October 11, 2021
To the entire Wright family, please know our hearts are with you. Our two ladies were fighters!! Judy's smile and love for others was one of a kind. I pray that your beautiful memories with her help heal the heart in these upcoming weeks. Rest easy beautiful Queen.
Sara & Family of Pat Zimmer
Other
October 11, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results