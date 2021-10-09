Judy A. Wright

Sioux City

Judy A. Wright, 75, of Sioux City, passed away Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, at Sunrise Retirement Community. Visitation will be 3 to 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 11, with family present, at Waterbury Funeral Service of Sioux City, 4125 Orleans Ave. A memorial service will follow.

Judy Ann Wright was born Sept. 28, 1946, in Sioux City, the daughter of Lawrence and Helen (Cornils) Devine. She graduated in 1963 from Woodbury Central in Moville, Iowa.

On Sept. 2, 1967, Judy married Donald Wright in Moville. Don and Judy Wright were the owners of Wright Earthmoving for over 40 years. She worked at Blue Cross Blue Shield for 18 years and retired from the Tyson Event Center.

Judy loved gardening, planting flowers, collecting earrings, and putting up holiday decorations. She was the Queen of Sioux City Mardi Gras in 2014 and was involved in RiverCade for many years. Judy's smile lit up a room and her laughter was contagious. If you knew her, you loved her, and her love was unconditional.

She is survived by her husband, Donald; son, Scott Wright; two daughters, Stacy (Steve) Tennapel and Donell (Ryan) Keddy; brother, Larry Devine; and three grandchildren, Kyle, Kristen, and Emmie.

Judy is preceded in death by her parents.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations to be made in Judy's name to St. Croix Hospice of Sioux City, 5710 Sunnybrook Dr., Sioux City, IA, 51106