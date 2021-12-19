Julian M. Scott

Juliann M. Scott, 78, of Sioux City passed away on Friday, Dec. 17, 2021, in Hiawatha, Iowa, at a local nursing facility.

Services will be at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday at Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel with burial to follow at Calvary Cemetery. Visitation, with the family present, will be from 5 to 8 p.m. tonight at the funeral home. Online condolences may be offered at www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Juliann was born on Aug. 16, 1943, in Homer, Neb., to Ralph G. and Amelia (Gagna) Beargeon, Sr. She was raised on a farm outside Walthill, Neb., before the family moved to Emerson, Neb., and finally to Sioux City. She attended a country school outside Walthill, Sacred Heart School in Emerson, and finished her education at Heelan High School in Sioux City, graduating with the Class of 1961.

Juliann worked at Aalf's Manufacturing after high school, when she met the love of her life, Richard H. Scott. They married on July 3, 1965, at St. Francis of Assisi's Catholic Church in Sioux City. Juliann also worked at National Foods and St. Luke's Hospital before taking on her greatest job, raising her two boys as a homemaker. She retired in 2005, after 15 years, at Walmart.

Juliann enjoyed needlework, including cross-stitch, with which she made wonderful pictures. She made baby quilts, spent time solving crossword puzzles, and thoroughly enjoyed traveling with her family on trips to Colorado, the Black Hills of South Dakota, and numerous cruises with Richard. Juliann especially enjoyed times spent with family and friends. She was a member of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church.

Juliann is survived by her husband of 56 years, Richard of Sioux City; sons Kirk Scott of Hiawatha, Iowa, and Kevin Scott of Omaha, Neb.; sisters Cheryl Beargeon, Jeannie Heuton, and Sherry (Mike) Newman, all of Sioux City; and many nieces and nephews.

Juliann was preceded in death by her parents; daughter-in-law Jacqueline Scott; brothers Ralph and Donald Beargeon; and sisters Karen Uhl and Sharon Beargeon.

Casket Bearers will be Kirk and Kevin Scott, Paul Bocian, Ricky Uhl, Randy Uhl, and Matthew Max.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be directed to the American Diabetes Association.