95, died Wednesday, June 2, 2021. Services: June 11 at 2 p.m., Spirit Lake United Methodist Church. Burial: Lakeview Gardens Cemetery. Visitation: June 10 from 3 to 7 p.m., Turner Jenness Funeral Home in Spirit Lake.
I´m so sorry to hear about June´s passing. But I´m so pleased to have known her & Max because my folks were Rev. Paul & Lucille Hansen. She was such a joy & treasure. My dad even married June & her second husband, Karl, when she was pastor at Fostoria, IA. My thoughts & prayers surround her family during this time.
Carol Hansen
Friend
June 8, 2021
June's new address is heaven.
Stan and Colleen Lemkuil
Friend
June 7, 2021
June had a spirit as lovely as the flowers she loved to wear in her hair. She left a legacy of unconditional love and forgiveness. She exuded a sense of welcome and hospitality. Heaven gained an angel!
Terry Ammon
Other
June 7, 2021
June was probably the most gracious lady that my husband and I had the pleasure to meet. We often visited at the Iowa Annual Conference in Des Moines. She was always so interested in what we were doing. Heaven has gained a beautiful angel!
Karen and Charles Johnson
Friend
June 6, 2021
I will always remember June as a kind, caring, generous soul. I enjoyed my time helping care for her mom and getting to know the Goldman´s. And of course can´t think of June without remembering the flowers she always wore in her hair.