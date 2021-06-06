Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Sioux City Journal
Sioux City Journal Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
June Goldman
FUNERAL HOME
Turner Jenness Family Funeral Home - Spirit Lake
1302 Hill Ave
Spirit Lake, IA

June Goldman

Spirit Lake, Iowa

95, died Wednesday, June 2, 2021. Services: June 11 at 2 p.m., Spirit Lake United Methodist Church. Burial: Lakeview Gardens Cemetery. Visitation: June 10 from 3 to 7 p.m., Turner Jenness Funeral Home in Spirit Lake.


Published by Sioux City Journal on Jun. 6, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
10
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Turner Jenness Family Funeral Home - Spirit Lake
1302 Hill Ave, Spirit Lake, IA
Jun
11
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Spirit Lake United Methodist Church
Spirit Lake, IA
Funeral services provided by:
Turner Jenness Family Funeral Home - Spirit Lake
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Turner Jenness Family Funeral Home - Spirit Lake.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
5 Entries
I´m so sorry to hear about June´s passing. But I´m so pleased to have known her & Max because my folks were Rev. Paul & Lucille Hansen. She was such a joy & treasure. My dad even married June & her second husband, Karl, when she was pastor at Fostoria, IA. My thoughts & prayers surround her family during this time.
Carol Hansen
Friend
June 8, 2021
June's new address is heaven.
Stan and Colleen Lemkuil
Friend
June 7, 2021
June had a spirit as lovely as the flowers she loved to wear in her hair. She left a legacy of unconditional love and forgiveness. She exuded a sense of welcome and hospitality. Heaven gained an angel!
Terry Ammon
Other
June 7, 2021
June was probably the most gracious lady that my husband and I had the pleasure to meet. We often visited at the Iowa Annual Conference in Des Moines. She was always so interested in what we were doing. Heaven has gained a beautiful angel!
Karen and Charles Johnson
Friend
June 6, 2021
I will always remember June as a kind, caring, generous soul. I enjoyed my time helping care for her mom and getting to know the Goldman´s. And of course can´t think of June without remembering the flowers she always wore in her hair.
Mary McGuire
Friend
June 6, 2021
Showing 1 - 5 of 5 results