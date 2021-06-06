Thank you Mrs Henry for your natural goodness and kindness to me when I was in school. You didn´t have to take me in, but you did. You never complained, always included me even though you still had 3 children still at home. Not many people live the life their prayers seek them to live; but you did. You were an angel on Earth; and now, you´re a saint in Heaven. Thank you. Love Norma

Norma Stohr Family June 8, 2021