Thank you Mrs Henry for your natural goodness and kindness to me when I was in school. You didn´t have to take me in, but you did. You never complained, always included me even though you still had 3 children still at home. Not many people live the life their prayers seek them to live; but you did. You were an angel on Earth; and now, you´re a saint in Heaven. Thank you. Love Norma
Norma Stohr
Family
June 8, 2021
Thanks Jackie for being second mom when mine had to work. I´ll never forget our trip to the Black Hills. Also including my family in on the lake trip before Pat went to the convent.! Am sure you are welcomed into heaven with open arms. My sympathy to all the family.
Margy Ritz Huewe
Friend
June 7, 2021
Sending love, prayers & thoughts
Always enjoyed our visits with your parents