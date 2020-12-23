Menu
Justine Louise Prichard
1929 - 2020
BORN
1929
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel
6200 Morningside Ave
Sioux City, IA

Justine Louise Prichard

Hornick, Iowa

Justine Louise Prichard, 91, of rural Hornick, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, at her home.

Services will be 10 a.m. Tuesday at Hornick United Methodist Church, with Pastor Catie Newman officiating. Burial will follow at Grant Township Cemetery, rural Rodney, Iowa. The family will greet friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, with a prayer service at 7 p.m., at the church. Social distancing measures must be followed and masks are required at the church. Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel is in charge of arrangements.

Justine, the daughter of Edward D. and Eva (Woodward) Miller, was born May 30, 1929, in Sioux City, Iowa. Justine was raised in the Hornick area and graduated from Hornick High School. In her early years, she babysat for several area families and nannied one year in Chicago, Ill.

On May 5, 1950, Justine was united in marriage to Stewart "Duke" Hewitt Prichard in Worthington, Minn., and this union was blessed with four sons.

After their marriage, Justine and Duke made their home on a farm near Hornick. Through Duke's work, the family lived in several different communities throughout the United States.

For many years, Justine was a homemaker and was the office manager for the family business, J.P.F. (Justine Prichard Farms) and Manufacturing. She was still actively involved in the business.

Justine enjoyed baking and was known for her wonderful cinnamon rolls. In addition, she enjoyed bird watching, gardening and in earlier years league bowling.

Justine loved visiting with people and reminiscing. Above all, she cherished spending time with her family. Justine was an active member of the Hornick United Methodist Church and the United Methodist Women.

Justine is survived by three sons, Jake (Loretta) Prichard of Hornick, Jeff Prichard of Sergeant Bluff, and Jason Prichard of Hornick; 11 grandchildren; numerous great grandchildren; one sister, Jackie Nielsen of Omaha; and many nieces; nephews; other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Duke on Aug. 23, 2019, one son, Jerry Prichard; one sister, Eunice (Orval) Lundeen; and one brother-in-law, Norman Nielsen.


Published by Sioux City Journal from Dec. 23 to Dec. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
28
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Hornick United Methodist Church
IA
Dec
28
Prayer Service
7:00p.m.
at the church
IA
Dec
29
Service
10:00a.m.
Hornick United Methodist Church
IA
Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel
