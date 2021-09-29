Menu
Kage McDonald
2008 - 2021
BORN
2008
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Waterbury Funeral Service of Sergeant Bluff - Sergeant Bluff
400 4th Street
Sergeant Bluff, IA

Kage McDonald

Salix, Iowa

Kage McDonald, 12, of Salix died from accidental injuries on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday at the Westwood Community High School East Gym with Rev. Richard Moore officiating. Visitation with the family will be one hour prior to service time. Kage's family requests those in attendance wear their favorite sport team attire or casual clothes. Waterbury Funeral Service of Sergeant Bluff is assisting the family with arrangements.

Kage Matthew McDonald was born on Dec. 22, 2008, in Sioux City, the son of Matthew and Meggan (Griffith) McDonald. Kage was currently in 7th grade at the Westwood Community School. Kage enjoyed sports, playing football, basketball, cross country, baseball and was looking forward to being on the track team this year. He enjoyed playing soccer through the 6th grade. Kage was in the Pep Band this year and was excited about going to Chicago with the Rebelaires Show Choir Band. He was an active member of Boy Scout Troop 269.

Kage was an active boy, and besides school sports, he enjoyed summers at Lake Okoboji with his family swimming and fishing.

Kage is survived by his parents, Matt and Meggan McDonald; his brother Kaleb McDonald and his fiancé Ashley Bacani; his sister Kora McDonald; maternal grandparents Mary Kniseley, and Steve and Barb Griffith; paternal grandparents Dave and Darla McDonald, and Jean and Dave VanNatta; great-grandparents Bonnie and Jerry McDonald, and Betty Griffith; and aunts, uncles, cousins, other relatives and many friends.

Kage was preceded in death by cousins Ashelyn McDonald, and Jacoby and Silas Keenan; maternal great-grandparents William and Ruth Kniseley, and Warren Griffith; paternal great-grandparents Vernon and Delores Benson, and Connie Benson.


Published by Sioux City Journal on Sep. 29, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
2
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Westwood Community High School East Gym
IA
Oct
2
Celebration of Life
11:00a.m.
Westwood Community High School East Gym
IA
Funeral services provided by:
Waterbury Funeral Service of Sergeant Bluff - Sergeant Bluff
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
2 Entries
Please accept my sincere sympathy in the loss of Kage. So ultra sad....I was born and grew up in Salix and am related to all the Topf's there. God bless you.
Patricia Hanssen
Other
September 30, 2021
May the support of your faith, family and friends keep you. My sincere condolences. Comfort to you and your family.
Flora M Lee
September 29, 2021
