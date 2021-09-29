Kage McDonald

Salix, Iowa

Kage McDonald, 12, of Salix died from accidental injuries on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday at the Westwood Community High School East Gym with Rev. Richard Moore officiating. Visitation with the family will be one hour prior to service time. Kage's family requests those in attendance wear their favorite sport team attire or casual clothes. Waterbury Funeral Service of Sergeant Bluff is assisting the family with arrangements.

Kage Matthew McDonald was born on Dec. 22, 2008, in Sioux City, the son of Matthew and Meggan (Griffith) McDonald. Kage was currently in 7th grade at the Westwood Community School. Kage enjoyed sports, playing football, basketball, cross country, baseball and was looking forward to being on the track team this year. He enjoyed playing soccer through the 6th grade. Kage was in the Pep Band this year and was excited about going to Chicago with the Rebelaires Show Choir Band. He was an active member of Boy Scout Troop 269.

Kage was an active boy, and besides school sports, he enjoyed summers at Lake Okoboji with his family swimming and fishing.

Kage is survived by his parents, Matt and Meggan McDonald; his brother Kaleb McDonald and his fiancé Ashley Bacani; his sister Kora McDonald; maternal grandparents Mary Kniseley, and Steve and Barb Griffith; paternal grandparents Dave and Darla McDonald, and Jean and Dave VanNatta; great-grandparents Bonnie and Jerry McDonald, and Betty Griffith; and aunts, uncles, cousins, other relatives and many friends.

Kage was preceded in death by cousins Ashelyn McDonald, and Jacoby and Silas Keenan; maternal great-grandparents William and Ruth Kniseley, and Warren Griffith; paternal great-grandparents Vernon and Delores Benson, and Connie Benson.