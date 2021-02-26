Karen Elaine Hansen Lange

Formerly Sioux City

Karen Elaine Hansen Lange, 83, peacefully joined Heaven on Friday, Feb. 19, 2021.

She has been described by one of her daughters as the "embodiment of gentle strength."

Service will be held in person from 10 to 11 a.m. today at Hansen Mortuary 8314 N. 7th Street Phoenix, AZ 85020. Visitation was held from 4 to 6 p.m. yesterday, at the funeral home. For a live-steam or a recording of her service, please visit hansenmortuary.com.

Originally from Sioux City, Karen was born on Sept. 28, 1937, to Walter and Jeanette Hansen. Karen grew up in Sioux City, was a graduate of Central High School (1955) and went on to graduate from Morningside College (1959) with a Bachelor of Science degree.

She met the love her life, Donovan (Don) Edgar Lange in 1962, and they married in February 1964. Karen and Don lived in Colfax, Iowa, Redwood City, Calif., and then settled in Phoenix, Ariz. Karen stayed at home to raise their four daughters while being a co-entrepreneur with Don, running a business, Lange Sales, for over twenty years.

Karen was a proud and devoted member of the Delta Zeta (DZ) sorority. She was a DZ Golden Rose sister and was the DZ's Phoenix Alumnae Chapter's corresponding secretary for thirty years.

Karen loved to volunteer and give others small, meaningful gifts. She led grief groups at Most Holy Trinity Catholic Church (Phoenix), made perogies, served at fish-fry dinners and became a member of the Accordion Club at St. Stephen Byzantine Catholic Cathedral (Phoenix).

She is survived by her only brother Merle Hansen (Alex Boies) of Minneapolis, Minn,; four daughters Kay Lange-Miley (Bill), Jan Mulleneaux (Steve), Sue Pickles (Mike), and Ann Nelson (Keith); and her six grandchildren Billy Miley, Jason Mulleneaux, Ryan and Brandon Pickles, and Savannah and Ashley Nelson.

Karen was preceded in death by her husband Don.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Phoenix Day School for the Deaf and Blind (asdb.az.gov).