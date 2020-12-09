Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Sioux City Journal
Sioux City Journal Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Karen Newman
1942 - 2020
BORN
1942
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel
6200 Morningside Ave
Sioux City, IA

Karen Newman

Sioux City

Karen Newman, of Sioux City, passed away Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020.

A celebration of life service will be held at 6 p.m. on Friday at Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel, with Chaplain Brenda Zahnley officiating. Burial will be at Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. at the funeral home. Per covid restrictions, 15 people are allowed at the visitation and service at one time. Masks and social distancing are also required. Online condolences may be made to www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Karen Elizabeth (Giffin) Newman was born July 8, 1942 in Pipe Stone, Minn. She was the daughter of Floyd and Gladys (Rue) Giffin; she was one of nine children.

In 1955, Karen moved to Hawarden, Iowa, where she worked at the Central Cafe, which was owned by her parents. In 1960 she graduated from Hawarden High School and went on to work for Northwestern Bell Telephone Company for 30 years.

In 1961 Karen moved to Sioux City and later married Keith Newman in 1962. Together they had three children: Michael, Lisa, and Sarah. In 1992 she retired from the phone company and worked at K-Mart and The Eagles Club of Sioux City where she served two years as president of the Sioux City Auxiliary. She was a member of the Morningside Lutheran church.

Throughout her life she enjoyed traveling to various places, having slumber parties with her sisters and her grandkids. She had a life-time membership at the CWA, Communication Workers of America; she was also part of Telephone Pioneers, and she enjoyed doing volunteer work at The Eagles Club.

She is survived by her husband Keith; daughter Lisa (Russ Flick) Haglund; daughter-in-law Chamane Berger; son-in-law Tony Freeman; four grandchildren, Kelsie (Levi) Chartier, Michael and Karlie Haglund, and Jaci (Skylar) Hard; three step-grandchildren, Ashley Haglund, Jodi Van Beek (Haglund), and Cory Loux; one great-grandchild, Ace Hard; and five step-great-grandchildren, Ashlynn, Kendrin, Braydon, Emersen (Van Beek) and Jalen Hogan; sister Holly (Gary) Schoenrock; and her brother Robert Giffin.

She is preceded in death by her parents; son Michael Newman; daughter Sarah Freeman; granddaughter Karsen Freeman; four brothers Duaine, Daryl, Roger, and Kenny; sisters Ruth and Avis; and her son-in-law DeWayne Haglund.


Published by Sioux City Journal on Dec. 9, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
11
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel
IA
Dec
11
Celebration of Life
6:00p.m.
Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel
IA
Funeral services provided by:
Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
8 Entries
We are good friend with the Flick family and just want to wish our sympathy to you and family. Prayers are going for you. May you feel God's arms around you to lean on.
Cheryl and Roger Kloster
December 11, 2020
Our thoughts are with all of Karen´s Family at this Difficult Time~ We cherish the memories of our great times at the Eagles Club~ in her own way Karen was very Persuasive ~ humor~ matter of fact and truly accepting ~ Love Ya Karen~ R.I.P.
Tim & Sue
December 11, 2020
Karen and Keith have been amazing neighbors and Karen will be deeply missed by everyone in the neighbourhood. She was a great friend and enjoyed our talks. Prayers and thoughts to the family.
Lila Jurries
December 11, 2020
Our deepest sympathy to Keith and family. I so enjoyed working with Karen as my bus assistant. She was a comforting friend as well.
Mary and Tim Malloy
December 11, 2020
Tony Freeman
December 10, 2020
So sorry about Karen´s passing. I have a lot of fond memories from Karen working at the Eagles and from her time as the Aux President. RIP Karen
Tamara Anderson
December 9, 2020
My sympathies to the family and friends
Deb Blanford
December 9, 2020
So sorry for your loss my thoughts and prayers are with you and your family..RIP My friend rrr
Rosemary (Rosie)Roman
December 9, 2020
Showing 1 - 8 of 8 results