Karen Newman

Sioux City

Karen Newman, of Sioux City, passed away Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020.

A celebration of life service will be held at 6 p.m. on Friday at Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel, with Chaplain Brenda Zahnley officiating. Burial will be at Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. at the funeral home. Per covid restrictions, 15 people are allowed at the visitation and service at one time. Masks and social distancing are also required. Online condolences may be made to www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Karen Elizabeth (Giffin) Newman was born July 8, 1942 in Pipe Stone, Minn. She was the daughter of Floyd and Gladys (Rue) Giffin; she was one of nine children.

In 1955, Karen moved to Hawarden, Iowa, where she worked at the Central Cafe, which was owned by her parents. In 1960 she graduated from Hawarden High School and went on to work for Northwestern Bell Telephone Company for 30 years.

In 1961 Karen moved to Sioux City and later married Keith Newman in 1962. Together they had three children: Michael, Lisa, and Sarah. In 1992 she retired from the phone company and worked at K-Mart and The Eagles Club of Sioux City where she served two years as president of the Sioux City Auxiliary. She was a member of the Morningside Lutheran church.

Throughout her life she enjoyed traveling to various places, having slumber parties with her sisters and her grandkids. She had a life-time membership at the CWA, Communication Workers of America; she was also part of Telephone Pioneers, and she enjoyed doing volunteer work at The Eagles Club.

She is survived by her husband Keith; daughter Lisa (Russ Flick) Haglund; daughter-in-law Chamane Berger; son-in-law Tony Freeman; four grandchildren, Kelsie (Levi) Chartier, Michael and Karlie Haglund, and Jaci (Skylar) Hard; three step-grandchildren, Ashley Haglund, Jodi Van Beek (Haglund), and Cory Loux; one great-grandchild, Ace Hard; and five step-great-grandchildren, Ashlynn, Kendrin, Braydon, Emersen (Van Beek) and Jalen Hogan; sister Holly (Gary) Schoenrock; and her brother Robert Giffin.

She is preceded in death by her parents; son Michael Newman; daughter Sarah Freeman; granddaughter Karsen Freeman; four brothers Duaine, Daryl, Roger, and Kenny; sisters Ruth and Avis; and her son-in-law DeWayne Haglund.