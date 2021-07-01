Karen L. Riedmann

Sioux City

Karen L. Riedmann, 68 of Sioux City passed away Monday, June 28, 2021, at a local hospital.

Graveside services will be held at 3 p.m. on Friday in Memorial Park Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Waterbury Funeral Service of Sergeant Bluff.

Karen Lynn Riedmann was born Aug. 20, 1952, in Sioux City, the daughter of Donald and Geradine (Wilson) Sturges. Karen was a barber for many years, on the side. She also built computers for Gateway Computers for many years. She enjoyed to go fishing with her grandchildren. Karen was a hard worker and loved to help anyone. She had a love-hate relationship with her dog Sassy.

She is survived by her three brothers, Gary (Ginice) Sturges, Lonny (Karen) Sturges, and Dan (Kathy) Sturges; two daughters, Melissa (Jon) Nuehardt, and Beth (Mike) Hanks; eight grandchildren, Oscar (Tiffany), Alejandra, Jessica, Breanna, Christopher, Cody, Tyler, and Maddy; and many nieces and nephews.

Karen is preceded in death by her parents; and her daughter, Tosha Garcia-Palafox.