Karen was an integral member of the Plymouth Presbyterian Church, which is where I would see her every Sunday growing up. She always had a smile and a laugh and was so easy to talk to; Karen did so much for our church and for the community of Akron. She and Don were such a great pair, that it brings joy to think they're now reunited. God's blessing to the family

Carra Toben Simmons Acquaintance March 21, 2021