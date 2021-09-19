Karen Jeanne (Johnson, McClain) Vermilyea

Sioux City

Karen Jeanne Vermilyea, 80, of Sioux City, died Aug. 22, 2021.

Karen left us to be with many of her family and dear friends, including her husband, Steve Vermilyea; her parents, Roscoe and Eleanor Johnson; two brothers, Robert L. Johnson and William T. Johnson; her sister-in-law, Sharon Johnson; nephew, Scott Johnson; and her baby sister, Mary Rose Johnson.

Karen is survived by her brother, James Johnson and his wife, Alice; sister-in-law, Donna Johnson; and many beloved nieces and nephews. Special to Karen was her granddaughter, Tayler; and her Angel, Cris Higgins.

In honoring Karen's wishes, no services will be held.