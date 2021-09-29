Karl Rasmussen

Sioux City

Karl Rasmussen, 47, of Sioux City passed into heaven on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, following an 18-month courageous battle with Stage IV pancreatic cancer. Karl ended his earthly journey in Jackson, Neb., surrounded by the family that adored him.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Jackson with Father Kenneth Hoesing as Celebrant and Father Andy Sohm concelebrating. The Vigil, with Rosary, will take place on at 7 p.m. on Friday at the church, with family present from 5 to 7 p.m. Graveside Services, with Military Funeral Rites, will be provided by the 185th Air Refueling Wing Honor Guard at St. John's Cemetery following funeral services. Online condolences may be offered at www.meyerbroschapels.com. Mohr & Becker-Hunt Funeral Home is assisting the family.

Karl was born Nov. 18, 1973, in Sioux City, the son of Carl P. and Georgejean Rasmussen. He was raised in Jackson. Karl graduated from Bishop Heelan Catholic High School in 1992. He received his undergraduate degree from Wayne State College and a Master of Science in Information Assurance from Oklahoma State University December 2018.

Master Sergeant Karl Rasmussen enlisted on June 24, 1998, in the Iowa Air National Guard as a Munitions System Journeyman. Throughout his military career, he also served as a Communications System Specialist and finished his career as a Command Post Controller. Karl was an exceptional performer in the Command Post, leading the 185th team through many successful exercises and inspections. He was also one of the best technical systems experts in the Air National Guard community and was highly sought after for his skills and expertise. Master Sergeant Rasmussen deployed to numerous locations.

Master Sergeant Rasmussen was awarded numerous medals and ribbons to include the Meritorious Service Medal, Air Force Commendations Medal, Air Force Outstanding Unit Award (seven oak leaf clusters), Air Reserve Forces Meritorious Service Medal (six oak leaf clusters), National Defense Service Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, Humanitarian Service Medal, Nuclear Deterrence Operations Service Medal, Air Force Longevity Service Medal (five oak leave clusters) and Arm Forces Reserve Medal with Silver Hourglass. Karl was a valued mentor, wingman and genuine friend to everyone he worked with. He will be dearly missed by all who served with him.

Karl possessed a strong faith and belief in God. He was a lifelong Star Wars enthusiast. He was an avid reader and coached little league baseball for Smithland, Iowa. He enjoyed researching family genealogy. He was extremely generous, always putting others before self. He was a gifted athlete and played little league baseball. During Jr. High he played football and basketball, and High School football and track. He enjoyed all sports and was a devoted fan of the Nebraska Cornhuskers and Pittsburgh Steelers. He also enjoyed College Volleyball and Softball. His family ties were very strong, and he is deeply loved by everyone who had the privilege of being a part of his life. He truly made a difference and this world is richer for his having spent time here.

He is survived by his mother Georgejean Olson; father Carl Rasmussen; siblings Lynne Bockelmann, Mary (Jim) Sullivan, Jim (Dawn) Rasmussen, Rick (Jamie) Rasmussen; and many nieces and nephews, aunts and uncles.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents Sylvester and Ivy Beyeler, and Walter and Eva Rasmussen; siblings DeAnn and Steve Rasmussen; nephew Zachary James Koeppe; brother-in-law Lowell Bockelmann; and great-nephew Braden Archie Worrell.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Trinity Heights.

The family would like to thank the physicians and staff with Dr. Nancy Schenk's office, the Oncology Department of Mayo Clinic, and St. Croix Hospice for their compassionate care. They would also like to thank Karl's wonderful friends and family.