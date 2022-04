Karl Rasmussen

Sioux City

47, died Friday, Sept. 24, 2021. Services: Oct. 2 at 11 a.m., St. Patrick's Catholic Church, Jackson, Neb. Graveside services: after the service, St. John's Cemetery, with military rites. Visitation: Oct. 1 from 5 to 7 p.m., at the church. Arrangements with Mohr & Becker Hunt Funeral Home.