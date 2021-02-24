Karl R. Staben

Sergeant Bluff

Karl R. Staben, 86, of Sergeant Bluff passed away Friday, Feb. 19, 2021, at a care center in Whiting.

Services will be held 11 a.m. on Thursday at Redeemer Lutheran Church. Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to time of service. Arrangements are under the direction of Waterbury Funeral Service of Sergeant Bluff. Covid protocol will be practiced at the church.

Karl Reinhold Staben was born on May 27, 1934, in Sioux City, the son of Reinhold and Agnes (Treptow) Staben. He lived in Sioux City until moving to Portland, Ore., and Idaho during WWII. He came back to Sioux City in 1947. He graduated from East High School in 1952. He was active in band and track. On June 4, 1954 he was united in marriage to Ruth Janson. They enjoyed 66 years of marriage. In September of 1954, Karl became a Fuller Brush man and continued with Fuller for 62 years in sales and management.

He was an active member of the Redeemer Lutheran Church, especially as a choir member and was an usher and greeter for many years. He was also involved with the Siouxland Center for Active Generations. He enjoyed camping and traveling.

Karl is survived by his wife Ruth; son Karl "Jeff" (Rebecca) Staben; daughters Cynthia (Randy) Teague, Becky Burge, Brenda (Stevan) Bernard, and Christine (Troy) Stultz; grandchildren Natasha Hoover, Tony Burge, Angela (Aaron) Walsh, Nate (Rachel) Sorensen, Elise (Zachary) Gass, Cassandra (Nathan) Walker, Eric (Amber Bell) Staben, Cody Stultz; Alex Stultz, and Chad Bernard; 14 great-grandchildren; one great-great granddaughter; nieces; nephews; sisters-in-law Laura Dam, and Joyce Bennett; brother-in-law Ronald (Sharon) Janson; and extended family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; grandson Conner Stultz; brothers-in-law Jack Dam, and Gilford Bennett; a half-brother, Claude (Harriet) Staben; half-sisters Lois Staben, and Elsie (Emmett) Walters.

Memorials may be directed to Redeemer Lutheran Church and Pleasant View Care Center and Hospice.