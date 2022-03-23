Karla K. Marker-Puttman

Sioux City

Karla Katherine Marker-Puttman, 75, passed away peacefully Sunday, March 20, 2022, after a six month battle with terminal cancer at her home, as she wished with her childhood friend, Marilyn (Boese) Douglas, by her side.

Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday at First United Methodist Church in Sioux City. Visitation with the family will be held one hour prior. Arrangements are under the direction of Waterbury Funeral Service of Sioux City.

Karla Katherine Marker-Puttman was born Wednesday, Dec. 25, 1946, in Spencer, Iowa, to Karl and Ardith (Johns) Marker. She graduated from South Clay Community School in 1965. In 1966, she graduated from Larson's School of Hair Styling in Spencer and then owned and operated Karla's Kut & Kurl in Webb, Iowa. She also worked at a beauty shop in Spencer prior to moving to Sioux City. She then attended Sioux City Barber College and was proud to be dually licensed; both as a barber and beautician. She worked at Richardson's Barbers in the Plaza Bowl where she was Sioux City's only woman barber at that time.

In 1983, she opened up her own beauty shop, Karla's Family Hair Care, in her home in order to raise her daughter, where she worked until she retired. In addition, she later worked one day a week at the hair salon at Bickford Cottage Memory Care unit doing hair for their residents which she found very rewarding. Karla married Donald "Don" Puttman on Nov. 2, 1980, in Elk Point, SD. He passed away in May, 2009.

Karla was of the artsy and creative type and enjoyed painting and crafts. Karla also had a green thumb, and was an avid gardener. She became a Master Gardner and was a member of the Sioux City Garden Club. Being in her garden was her passion and where she found her peace. She volunteered at Shesler Hall in Sioux City helping with their gardens. She was also a member of Unity Circle of UMW at First United Methodist Church and proud to be a member of P.E.O., a philanthropic organization where women celebrate the advancement of women.

Karla was a very proud mother and grandmother and cherished spending time with her family. Karla was also a special friend to many. She kept meaningful relationships and was the common denominator amongst her friends. Her Tuesday morning breakfast group with her closest friends enriched her life. Her family and friends loved her witty and wry sense of humor which always made them laugh.

Karla is survived by her daughter Tara (Amran) Adkisson; stepson Ryan Puttman; grandchildren Callum Adkisson, Shay Puttman, and Maxx Puttman; brother Rick (Patricia) Marker; brother-in-law Tom Stack; close friends Roni Burns, Diane DeRocher, Shirlee Stevenson, Ronda Anderson, Connie Oothoudt, Isobel Houpt, Kathy Lucas, and Ruth Snyder; and cousins, nieces, and nephews who greatly admired her strong-willed independence.

Karla is preceded in death by her husband, Donald Puttman; parents; sister, Karen Stack; and daughter-in-law Cindy Puttman.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to the family to be decided on at a later date.

The family would like to give special thanks to the team at St. Croix Hospice for their exceptional care.